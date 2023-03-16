SPRINGFIELD — Entering the MSHSAA Class 4 semifinals on a four-game winning streak, Southern Boone was looking to advance to its first-ever Class 4 championship game.
Instead, the Eagles couldn’t overcome Vashon’s offensive efficiency and suffocating full-court pressure in a 55-40 loss Thursday at Great Southern Bank Arena.
“We stuck to our game plan really well,” Southern Boone coach Damon Wren said. “We knew going in this (was) going to be a tough one. ... Our mindset was to battle, fight, show our grit and courage, and we gave it all we had.”
The backcourt trio of juniors JaNyla Bush and Chantrel Clayton and senior Briana Hoffmann-Collins guided the Wolverines (26-5), who will play in the program’s first championship game at 4 p.m. Friday against Benton.
Bush led the way with 16 points and three steals. Clayton had 15 points, while Hoffmann-Collins added 10 points and four steals.
“I thought when we needed to make shots, we made shots,” Vashon coach John Albert said. “We got a chance to force the tempo and make them play way faster than they want to play.”
Vashon forced 16 turnovers and came away with 11 steals. The Wolverines shot 44.4% from the field and outscored Southern Boone 29-21 over the final two quarters to pull away.
“It was just our pressure,” Bush said. “We know the first half wasn’t our best half, so sticking together (helped).”
Center Emilee DeHaas led the Eagles with 16 points and 10 rebounds, breaking the school record for career boards in the process.
“That’s just what we do,” said senior forward Paige Morse, who had six rebounds. “That’s something we really pride ourselves on is working hard, because things like offensive boards are going to win you games.”
DeHaas is also the program’s record holder for blocks in every category — single game, single season and career. She did not add to her total against Vashon, but the senior shot 7 of 11 from the field to boost the Eagles’ offense.
Senior guard Ma’Jayla Dudley helped Southern Boone with 10 points and five rebounds. She hit two 3-pointers in the third quarter.
The Wolverines led by seven at halftime and went on a 13-6 run early in the third quarter. They flourished behind their full-court pressure defense, which cut off driving lanes and consistently applied pressure to Southern Boone’s ball handlers.
“I thought we executed really well, and they are tough defensively,” Wren said. “They kept forcing the sideline and forcing us way out.”
The pressure allowed Vashon to consistently earn fast-break opportunities and uncontested shots. The Wolverines also grabbed 11 offensive rebounds against the taller Eagles.
Southern Boone forced nine turnovers, showcasing aspects of its defense that made it so formidable during Tri-County Conference play. Wren said his team’s man-to-man defense will be key in the third-place game against Park Hills Central at noon Friday.
Southern Boone (21-10) still has a chance at its best finish in program history. The Eagles finished fourth in Class 3 in 2016.
“What’s great about this group, no matter what, if there’s a basketball out there and we throw five (players) out, they’re going to compete,” Wren said. “We strive through the defensive side.”