Battle baseball's three-game win streak came to an end Friday night, as Capital City beat the Spartans fell 13-2 in Columbia.

The Cavaliers (7-11, 2-3 Central Missouri Activities Conference) ran away with the game in the top of the fifth inning, scoring eight runs in the frame to put the run rule into effect.

  • Christian Riley Dutcher is a sports journalist for the Columbia Missourian. Reach the sports desk by emailing sports@columbiamissourian.com.

