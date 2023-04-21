Battle baseball's three-game win streak came to an end Friday night, as Capital City beat the Spartans fell 13-2 in Columbia.
The Cavaliers (7-11, 2-3 Central Missouri Activities Conference) ran away with the game in the top of the fifth inning, scoring eight runs in the frame to put the run rule into effect.
Battle (10-13, 2-1) struggled defensively, allowing 16 hits and four unearned runs in the five-inning contest.
Junior Sam Buechter provided the Spartans' lone offensive highlight with a line-drive double down the right-field line that scored both of Battle's runs.
Capital City's Hayden Carroll and Justin Sullens had run-scoring hits down the left-field line in the third inning.
Several of the Cavaliers' hits in the fifth inning dropped in between Battle outfielders, prolonging the 30-minute frame.
Battle plays five games in six days next week. The Spartans head to Hallsville on Monday for a 5:30 p.m. first pitch, Rock Bridge on Wednesday, Mexico on Thursday and Kearney on Saturday for a doubleheader against Webb City and the host Bulldogs.