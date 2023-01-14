Battle girls basketball fell to the host Pintos 56-51 in overtime in the California Tournament final Saturday in California, Missouri.

The game was tied at 47 at the end of regulation, after the Spartans went into the final period with a five-point lead.

  • Assistant sports editor for Spring 2021. Reach me at mcandrewcalum@gmail.com, on Twitter @C_McAndrew95, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

