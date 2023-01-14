Battle girls basketball fell to the host Pintos 56-51 in overtime in the California Tournament final Saturday in California, Missouri.
The game was tied at 47 at the end of regulation, after the Spartans went into the final period with a five-point lead.
A low-scoring first half also ended in a knotted scoreline, with the two teams entering the break tied at 16.
Battle returns to the court at 7:30 p.m. Thursday to face Jefferson City in Columbia.
McCallister takes title in St. Charles
Rock Bridge boys wrestler Carter McCallister won the 157-pound title at the St. Charles West Invational in St. Charles. He defeated Seckman's John Bamvakais in the final by major decision.
Fellow Bruin Tyler Abell fell in the 150-pound final Drake Jenkins in an 11-1 major decision.
Rock Bridge returns to the mat at 9 a.m. Saturday for the Hickman Invitation at Hickman.
Trailblazers finish second in Plattsburg
Tolton boys wrestling finished second at the San Martin Invitational in Plattsburg.
Charlie Ruether and Christopher Ankenmann each won individual titles for the Trailblazers.
Tolton next competes in a quad dual against Fatima, Tipton and Macon, with the event set to begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Tolton.
Benter, Harrell take first in Bobcat Classic
Hickman boys wrestling's Hank Benter and Cole Harrell each took first place finishes at the Bobcat Classic in Basehor, Kansas, and the Kewpies took fifth place at the 34-team event
Hayden Benter and Jacob Huggans added third-place finishes for Hickman.
The Kewpies next face Smith-Cotton at 6 p.m. in Sedalia.