With district playoffs nearing, Battle boys basketball will soon be squaring off against some of the top teams in the state.
The Spartans got a taste of that Saturday against Mexico — the No. 14 team in Missouri. Battle (9-11) competed from buzzer to buzzer and moved the ball well, but struggles on the boards coupled with the Bulldogs’ physical defense led to a 60-49 Battle loss. The game was played at Tolton as part of the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Basketball Classics event.
“Bad habits got to us — they’re a great team,” senior guard Pun Brownlee said. “They ate us up right at the end.”
The game was up for grabs for most of regulation, with both schools playing great team basketball all four quarters. Freshman Vernell Holt led the Spartans’ offense with 12 points, putting his finishing ability on full display with crafty up-and-under layups that opened up the offense from behind the arc.
Once Holt found Tarron Cason at the top of the key for 3 to put Battle up 9-4 early, Mexico (21-0) immediately called a timeout. The Battle faithful roared in excitement, and the Spartans looked like they could give the undefeated Bulldogs a run for their money and possibly their first loss of the season.
But once Mexico coach Darren Pappas regrouped with his team during the game break, the Bulldogs looked like an entirely different team.
Mexico adjusted by switching up defensive schemes, and that led to Spartan turnovers. The Bulldogs ran multiple sets of full-court traps, 1-2-2 and 1-3-1 zones and man-to-man press.
"They're physical and they run a bunch of different defenses," Battle coach Ben Pallardy said of Mexico's unit. "They executed well, but it was more of a mentality of us being in attack mode and being aggressive than the scheme itself.
"I thought we executed where we needed to be on the floor, but I don't think we took advantage of getting the ball inside and driving to the rim."
The Bulldogs' elevated defensive play put them in the driver's seat, leading for the duration of the game once the second quarter started.
Cason's first-half leg injury also hurt the Spartans, as the senior guard is known for bringing athleticism and energy on both ends. He didn't return until midway through the fourth quarter.
"I have some cramps right now, so it doesn't feel really good at the moment," Cason said.
Nonetheless, the Spartans stayed within 10 points for most of the game. They defended the paint well, but the main issue was securing defensive rebounds, as Mexico's main post presence in Daeye Miller gave the Bulldogs plenty of second-chance opportunities. He was Mexico's leading scorer with 12 points.
Battle additionally had trouble keeping pace with the Bulldogs' athletic guards in Jordan Shelton and Isaiah Reams. The duo excelled at running the offense in transition, pushing the ball immediately following defensive boards. The backcourt was also handsy on defense, setting the tone for their team's physical play.
Aside from the result, Pallardy saw the loss as a measurement of how his group could fare against top competition in district playoffs come March.
"We've played a tough schedule. I think eight of our 11 losses are to state-ranked teams," he said. "But that serves a purpose because we want to challenge ourselves. We want to play the best."
Pallardy and his players remain on the same page: Trust one another and the results will come.
"We have to lock in," Brownlee said. "We just need to hold our heads up and put 100% into everything we do going forward from the practices to the games. We can't let this one get to us."
"I told our guys in the locker room after the game that I believe in our players, our program and our team," Pallardy said. "And we'll play anybody."