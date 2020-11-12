Tyson Ellison grew up on Battle football.
His dad, Atiyyah Ellison, has served on the Spartans coaching staff since the school’s inaugural season in 2013, first acting as the D-line coach under now-Hallsville head coach Justin Conyers.
The Spartans won a state title in their second year as a program and created a winning tradition as district champion for five straight years. It’s the tradition that made Tyson excited to become a Spartan.
“I’ve spent the entire seven years the school’s been open coming to the games and wishing that I could be in that uniform,” he said.
Last year, however, in Atiyyah’s first season as head coach and Tyson’s first on the team, Battle fell in its district championship game, losing 63-20 to Fort Zumwalt North.
“Last year this time, we didn’t play well at all at the district championship game,” Atiyyah said. “I like to think we’re a little more mature this year than we were in some positions. We have younger people who are playing, but they’ve accepted our guidance and kind of are doing the things the way we want them done.”
Now with the wisdom of its loss last year and a season rocked by COVID-19, Battle (7-1) will attempt to relight its district title streak with a road win Friday over Washington (9-1).
“We know that we’re lucky to have winning the district championship as a tradition of our program, but everybody wants to keep that,” Tyson said. “A lot of the freshmen and sophomores haven’t had their first district championship win, and so we’re all hungry for that.”
While on paper the 2019 Spartans and 2020 Spartans look similar — returning faces, a similar record, repeat opponents — mentalitywise, they couldn’t be more different. Gerry Marteen Jr. said a lot of that shift is thanks to Ellison and his coaching staff.
“I think that they’ve brought us together,” he said. “They’ve helped us become more of a team, more involved with each other outside of football and in football.”
Marteen, who lost his father, Gerry DeMetrick Marteen, in April, said Ellison's willingness to talk to the players not just about football, but about their lives, has been something he's appreciated this season.
“I feel like I have a connection where if I needed something from him or I wanted to ask him anything,” Marteen said, “he’s there for me. He’s just somebody that I can talk to.”
The Spartans are coming off a semifinal win over Rolla that saw them struggle offensively for most of the game before pulling away in the fourth quarter. Penalties were still a problem, and the Spartans came nowhere near their goal of playing a complete four-quarter game.
“I felt like we came into the game thinking that we were just gonna roll over Rolla, and that obviously wasn’t the case,” Marteen said.
The Spartans defense, on the other hand, had its strongest showing of the season, forcing seven turnovers. However, in true “one week at a time” fashion, Tyson said last week’s game doesn’t help build momentum Friday night against Washington.
“Whether we had a great game or a bad game last week, it’s in the past, and so we have to be able to be self-starters,” he said. “We have to come up with momentum on our own. We have to come out on the field with the same energy that we left the win with last week.”
Atiyyah’s pride in his team and the progress it has made since last year is evident. Even under a mask, it’s obvious he’s talking with a smile.He said that last year’s team had a lot of mean-heartedness and spitefulness, sentiments Marteen echoed.
Though so much of his team was witness to that last year, Atiyyah said he feels that “a lot of kids’ hearts have changed” and that they now recognize the importance of being a team on and off the field.After all, as Atiyyah said:
”You can’t really do nothing worthwhile in this world alone anyway.”