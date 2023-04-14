Battle baseball let a competitive game slip away Friday morning in the final game of pool play, losing to Willard 8-2. The Spartans finish pool play 0-3, and will be the No. 4 seed heading into Saturday's semifinal.
The Spartans pulled ahead in the second inning with two hits to deep left field from Josh Candrl and Brenden Alton, giving Battle a one-run lead.
Willard fought back in the fourth with five straight singles to score four runs in the half inning.
Battle is set to meet No. 1 seed Francis Howell in the Columbia Baseball Tournament semifinals at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Battle.
Tolton baseball beats Union 8-7
Tolton baseball got back to winning ways after defeating Union 8-7 in extra innings.
Before their win Friday, the Trailblazers (3-4) had dropped three straight games, with their last win coming on April 5.
Cameron Lee stole the show for Tolton. After falling down early to the Wildcats (8-3), Lee hit a game-tying three-run home run in the seventh inning. Later on, Lee came up to the plate and delivered a walk-off single.
Trailblazers baseball returns with a doubleheader against Fulton at 10 a.m and Eugene at 2 p.m. Saturday at home.
Hickman girls soccer falls to Glendale 3-1
Hickman girls soccer lost to Glendale 3-1 in the Kickapoo Tournament in Springfield.
The Kewpies face off against Harrison (Ark.) on Saturday beginning at noon in Springfield.
Rock Bridge track and field competes in Kansas Relays
Rock Bridge track and field traveled to Lawrence, Kansas to compete in the Kansas Relays.
Senior Grace Parsons took home the win in the girls 300-meter hurdles, finishing in 44.98 seconds.
Senior Casey Hood secured his place in Saturday’s finals of the boys 100 after finishing first in the first heat in 10.37.
Both the boys and girls 4x1600 teams each picked up podium finishes. For the boys, the team of Ian Kerney, Hudson Summerall, Ty Welty and Andrew Hauser placed second in 17:54.18. For the girls, the team of Mae Walker, Amelie Crane, Morgan Sexten and Carolyn Ford finished in 21:55.79 for second.
On Saturday, Hood looks to remain on the top step of the podium in the boys 100 and other Bruins compete in the boys 1600m, boys long jump, girls discus throw, and 4x200 and 4x800 relays.
Rock Bridge girls soccer blanks Troy Buchanan 1-0
Rock Bridge girls soccer blanked Troy Buchanan 1-0 at the Helias Shootout in Jefferson City.
The Bruins led after Ayan Omar slotted away a goal into the bottom right corner with 25 minutes left to play in the first half.
Rock Bridge continues the Helias Shootout on Saturday in a matchup against Waynesville.
Helias boys golf tops Tolton in Catholic Cup
Helias defeated Tolton 5.5 to 0.5 in match play at Country Club of Missouri.
The Crusaders regained the Catholic Cup from Tolton, who won the match last year.
Tolton returns to the course Monday at the Helias Invitational in Jefferson City.