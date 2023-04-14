Battle baseball let a competitive game slip away Friday morning in the final game of pool play, losing to Willard 8-2. The Spartans finish pool play 0-3, and will be the No. 4 seed heading into Saturday's semifinal.

The Spartans pulled ahead in the second inning with two hits to deep left field from Josh Candrl and Brenden Alton, giving Battle a one-run lead.

  Christian Riley Dutcher is a sports journalist for the Columbia Missourian.

  Sports reporter, spring 2023

