Freshman Jayden Young was the hero in Battle baseball’s second meeting against Smith-Cotton this season, this time in Central Missouri Activities Conference play.

Trailing by one in the bottom of the sixth, Young roped a double to right-center field. An overthrow at third allowed an advancing Ryan Kennon to score from first. As Kennon raced home, Young had already advanced to third. After Smith-Cotton’s third baseman overthrew the Tigers’ catcher trying to throw out Kennon at the plate, Young darted home to score the game-winning run.

  • Sports Reporter, spring 2023, studying reporting and writing Reach me at aryerson@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

