Freshman Jayden Young was the hero in Battle baseball’s second meeting against Smith-Cotton this season, this time in Central Missouri Activities Conference play.
Trailing by one in the bottom of the sixth, Young roped a double to right-center field. An overthrow at third allowed an advancing Ryan Kennon to score from first. As Kennon raced home, Young had already advanced to third. After Smith-Cotton’s third baseman overthrew the Tigers’ catcher trying to throw out Kennon at the plate, Young darted home to score the game-winning run.
The little-league inside-the-park home run completed the Spartans’ 3-2 comeback win Thursday in Columbia.
Cole Hartwick started on the mound for Battle (10-12, 2-0 CMAC) and was on his A-game through the first five innings of play. Hartwick played magician on the bump, as his curveball disappeared from Smith-Cotton hitters. He struck out four while holding Smith-Cotton (3-18, 0-4) scoreless through the first five innings.
“Cole’s somebody we depend on this season,” Battle coach Bobby Baker said. “He’s worked really hard to get to that spot and did a great job today. I think (the curveball) is his go-to. He really likes to bend that pitch in there.”
Battle entered the top of the sixth with a one-run lead courtesy of an AJ Nickell grounder that got past the Smith-Cotton third baseman, scoring Josh Candrl from third. While he was dealing from the windup, Hartwick lost some control in the sixth when pitching from the stretch with runners on.
After hitting the first batter of the inning, a perfectly executed hit-and-run put runners on the corners for Smith-Cotton. The Tigers ended the shutout with a hard-hit single down the third-base line.
After a stolen base to get the go-ahead run in scoring position, Smith-Cotton took the lead on an RBI single.
Hartwick left Candrl with two outs and runners at first and second as he came on in relief. The first batter he faced saw three straight balls before Candrl settled in and hurled three straight strikes to limit the damage.
In the top of the seventh, Candrl found himself with the tying run on second with no outs. He delivered for the Spartans, striking out the next two batters before fielding a comebacker to get the final out.
“Josh and Cole have split a couple different games for us this season, and it’s worked out well,” Baker said. “They did the same thing against Jefferson City, which was another conference win. They complement each other very well.”
The Spartans hop right back into CMAC action as they face Capital City at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Battle.