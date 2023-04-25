Maliyah Miller picked up another hat trick Tuesday night as Battle girls soccer defeated Blair Oaks 7-0 in Columbia.
Miller picked up four goals and two assists to lead the Spartans to a much-needed victory after Battle fell to Jefferson City the previous night, and prepares to take on Tolton.
"I thought we moved the ball quite a bit better than we did last night," Battle coach Kurtis Boardsen said. "There were probably some openings tonight that weren't open in previous nights, but we were much patient and allowed the ball to do the work."
To start off the second half, Battle senior defender Krista Marks was put on the attacking front, allowing her to pick up her first goal of the season in the 46th minute.
"It was really important to me to allow her the opportunity to get a goal on senior night," Boardsen said.
The Spartans ended the night with a 79th-minute goal from Arles Varela-Martinez.
The contest was the first time that the Spartans and Falcons have met as it is Blair Oaks' first year fielding a girls' varsity team.
"For a first-year program, they've got some good pieces," Boardsen said. "Over the next couple of years, they are going to develop into a great program."
Battle (7-9-1) next plays Tolton (7-5) at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Tolton.
'Blazers surge to 12th consecutive victory
Tolton boys tennis showcased its midseason dominance once again after winning its 12th consecutive match with a 9-0 victory over Columbia Independent Schools in Columbia.
The Trailblazers were awarded two forfeit victories due to Lions' roster constraints, but Tolton rallied in every set it played en route to a confident victory.
Matthew Jagger had a back-and-forth singles match, losing in his first set before winning his second set and prevailing in the tiebreaker. Like most of Tolton's roster, Jagger is only a newcomer and they continue to produce results.
With the win, the Trailblazers are trending in the positive direction as they near district play. Before that, however, they will travel to face Battle at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Hickman tennis prevails against Cap City
Hickman boys tennis found itself in another nail-biter against Capital City in Jefferson City but prevailed in a 5-4 victory.
The Kewpies were coming off a 5-4 loss to Rock Bridge on Monday and found a way to bounce back against the Cavaliers.
Hickman's victory helped the Kewpies inch back up to a .500 record as the Kewpies enter the final stretch of the season. They will aim to win two consecutive games for the first time all season with a matchup against Hannibal at 4:00 p.m. Friday in Columbia.