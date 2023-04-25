Maliyah Miller picked up another hat trick Tuesday night as Battle girls soccer defeated Blair Oaks 7-0 in Columbia.

Miller picked up four goals and two assists to lead the Spartans to a much-needed victory after Battle fell to Jefferson City the previous night, and prepares to take on Tolton.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023 Studying sports journalism Reach me at bhwd3@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

  • Christian Riley Dutcher is a sports journalist for the Columbia Missourian. Reach the sports desk by emailing sports@columbiamissourian.com.

Recommended for you