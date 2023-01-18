Battle boys basketball snapped Tolton's six-game winning streak with a 63-51 victory Wednesday at Battle.
Tay Patrick led the way for the Spartans, recording 21 points in the team's fourth win in its past five games. Tate McCubbin and Vernell Holt also reached double figures, scoring 13 and 12, respectively.
The Spartans secured the lead at the end of the first quarter via a buzzer-beater from Holt. A 9-2 run to end the first half gave the Spartans a lead that they wouldn't let up.
Battle next faces Roosevelt at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Columbia.
Tolton returns to the hardwood against Quincy Notre Dame at 7 p.m. Friday in Quincy, Illinois.
Bruins bounce back in big win over Lee's Summit
Rock Bridge boys basketball was dominant in an 84-56 win over Lee's Summit in its second game of the Summit Grill Shootout.
After a 51-49 loss against Ruskin on Monday, dropping the Bruins into the consolation bracket, Rock Bridge found redemption. By halftime of Wednesday's game, the Bruins pulled ahead to a comfortable 39-25 point lead over the Tigers and never looked back.
Rock Bridge will play Raytown South at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Trailblazers dominate in duals
Tolton boys wrestling put together another strong showing Wednesday, beating Southern Boone and Mexico in Ashland.
Tolton beat Southern Boone 48-25 and Mexico 49-21.
The Trailblazers will compete again Thursday in a quad meet against Wright City, Warrenton and Lift for Life in Wright City.