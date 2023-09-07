Battle senior Drew Bryce prepares to kick off (copy)

Battle senior Drew Bryce prepares to kick off to Capital City on Friday in Jefferson City. Battle takes on Helias in its home opener at 7 p.m. Friday.

 Cara Penquite/Missourian

As Battle searches for its first win of the 2023 season, it welcomes red-hot Helias for its home opener at 7 p.m. Friday in Columbia.

Battle (0-2, 0-1 Central Missouri Activities Conference) is coming off a crushing 37-34 loss to Capital City that saw the Spartans lose an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter.

  • Sports reporter, fall 2023

    Studying sports journalism

    Reach me at pem93c@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.