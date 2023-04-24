In a rematch of this past season's Class 2 District 6 championship, Tolton girls soccer blanked Southern Boone 2-0 on Monday. 

Senior Macie Parmer was the catalyst for a speedy Trailblazer offense, as she tallied two goals in five minutes midway through the first half. 

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023 Studying journalism and Spanish Reach me at zachbott@mail.missouri.edu

