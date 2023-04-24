In a rematch of this past season's Class 2 District 6 championship, Tolton girls soccer blanked Southern Boone 2-0 on Monday.
Senior Macie Parmer was the catalyst for a speedy Trailblazer offense, as she tallied two goals in five minutes midway through the first half.
"Oh my gosh, that was awesome," Tolton coach Chuck Register said. "She kind of flowed with the game."
Coming in from the back post, Parmer tapped in a Tolton corner to open the scoring 20 minutes in. Five minutes later, a Trailblazers quick counterattack off a Southern Boone corner found Parmer's foot six yards out, and she slotted the ball in the back of the net to double Tolton's advantage.
"I haven't seen that yet this year from the other team's corner," Register said. "I'll take those goals all the time."
On the defensive end, Tolton flew around the pitch, pressing each Southern Boone pass and keeping the ball in the Eagles' half for much of the contest.
"We said we could pressure their defense, get the ball off their feet as much as possible," Register said. "Great communication from the back too and even connecting with the midfield, which we hadn't done all year."
The Trailblazers (7-5) came into the matchup losers of two straight, after falling to Visitation and Cape Girardeau Notre Dame at the Tolton Catholic Tournament this past week.
In the Class 2 District 6 championship game this past season, the top-seeded Trailblazers fell 2-0 to the No. 2 Eagles after beating them during the regular season 2-1.
Before its matchup Monday, Tolton held a 3-11 record all-time against Southern Boone, losing seven of its past eight games against the Eagles.
"We're getting close to the end of the season," Register said. "We're just inches away from putting that perfect game together."
With three weeks remaining in the regular season, Tolton hopes its win Monday starts a winning streak, as it hosts Battle at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
"Hopefully we put this kind of game together, and maybe we can put more goals on the scoreboard," Register said.