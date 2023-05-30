St. Elizabeth baseball is the Class 1 champion — again.
The Hornets run-ruled South Nodaway/Jefferson (Conception) 13-3 in six innings in the MSHSAA Class 1 title game Tuesday at Sky Bacon Stadium in Ozark to secure their second straight state championship and third in the past five full seasons.
St. Elizabeth (23-7) has been to every Class 1 title game since 2018, marking five in a row this season due to the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. The Hornets won the title in 2019 and 2022.
Blake Wobbe hit a three-run triple in a five-run sixth inning that ultimately ended the contest. Wobbe, No. 9 in the Hornets’ lineup, drove in six runs in the title game.
St. Elizabeth also scored five runs in the third inning, when it recorded seven hits to break a 1-all tie. Gavin Williams, the Hornets’ starting pitcher, then struck out three straight South Nodaway (20-7) batters in the bottom half of the third.
Ash Grove caps unbeaten season with Class 2 title over Salisbury
Ash Grove baseball completed an undefeated season with a run-rule win over Salisbury in the Class 2 title game in Ozark, defeating the Panthers 13-3 in five innings to secure the first state title in school history.
The Pirates were also the first Missouri high school team to finish a season without a loss since Santa Fe won the Class 1 title in 2008 to cap a 20-0 season.
Ash Grove (25-0) jumped out to a 5-0 lead after three innings, before Salisbury briefly pulled itself back into the game with three runs in the top of the fourth to cut the deficit to two.
Just 1½ innings later, the game was over.
The Pirates plated five runs in the bottom of the fourth, held the Panthers scoreless in the top of the fifth and eventually walked it off with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fifth.
Salisbury ended its season 24-2, with a Class 2 District 7 title and with the program’s first state championship appearance since 1988.
Community blanked by Cooter in Class 1 third-place contest
Community baseball lost its second straight game in Ozark, falling 7-0 to Cooter in the Class 1 third-place game.
Cooter (25-7) was paced by a dominant outing by starting pitcher Hayden Nazarenus, who struck out eight and gave up five hits in a complete-game shutout.
Gavin Allen, a William Woods commit, started on the mound for Community, striking out seven but also giving up seven earned runs on nine hits in 5⅔ innings of work.
Community ended its season with a fourth-place finish in the state tournament and a 19-7 record.