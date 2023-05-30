St. Elizabeth baseball is the Class 1 champion — again.

The Hornets run-ruled South Nodaway/Jefferson (Conception) 13-3 in six innings in the MSHSAA Class 1 title game Tuesday at Sky Bacon Stadium in Ozark to secure their second straight state championship and third in the past five full seasons.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant sports editor for Spring 2021. Reach me at mcandrewcalum@gmail.com, on Twitter @C_McAndrew95, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.