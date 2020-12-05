The last time Blair Oaks and Maryville played each other was the first game of the season, with the result being a 51-8 blowout in favor of the Falcons.
Under the lights of Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City, the 2020 season for each team ended the same way it began. This time, however, a Class 3 state title was on the line.
Blair Oaks defeated Maryville 62-40 to win the Class 3 state championship in style Saturday, led by a stellar seven-touchdown performance from the Falcons’ super sophomore quarterback, Dylan Hair.
Last Saturday, Blair Oaks defeated Cardinal Ritter 55-46 to earn a trip to the championship game. In a game that was led by the Falcons rushing attack, senior running back Jayden Purdy carried the ball 29 times for 171 yards. Hair also had 23 carries for 101 yards.
The running game proved to be a valuable asset for the Falcons throughout the season as Purdy and Hair each compiled over 1,000 rushing yards .
For Maryville, the story is a bit different.
The Spoofhounds trailed Cassville in the semifinal 28-24 with 1:07 left to play in the game. After a long drive, junior quarterback Connor Drake found sophomore Caden Stoecklein in the endzone for the 8-yard touchdown with 11 seconds remaining.
Maryville held the lead for the remaining time, defeating Cassville 30-28.
This would be the fifth matchup all time between the Falcons and Spoofhounds, a series that began back in the Class 3 state semifinals in 2017. Since then, Blair Oaks has compiled a 3-1 record over Maryville.
The Spoofhounds jumped on the board first Saturday just over three minutes into the game. Drake connected with senior Matt Goodridge for a 13-yard touchdown reception with 8:49 left in the first quarter. The extra point was good and Maryville went up 7-0.
Just three minutes later, Hair punched in his first rushing touchdown of the evening. With the extra point, the score was level at 7-7 with 5:02 left in the quarter.
Drake then answered with a 1-yard rushing touchdown of his own, putting Maryville up again 14-7 with under three minutes to play. But on the first play of the second quarter, Hair found a seam and took a 26-yard rush to the house. Blair Oaks cut the deficit to 14-13 as a missed extra point spoiled the tie.
After forcing a four-and-out, the Falcons scored on back-to-back drives to take the lead. First, a 70-yard drive was capped off by a 13-yard keeper from Hair. Then, Hair found Purdy for a 34-yard swing pass touchdown. With just over five minutes left in the half, the Falcons went up 27-14.
Maryville answered with its only scoring play of the second quarter via a 25-yard pass from Drake to Caleb Kreizinger with 4:04 left in the half. But Hair and Purdy would then add a pair of rushing touchdowns for the Falcons as the half came to a close with Blair Oaks up 40-21 heading into the locker room.
In just two quarters of play, Hair had 13 carries for 128 yards and four touchdowns. He also went 8 for 11 with 214 yards and a touchdown passing.
Hair picked up right where he left off, scoring his fifth rushing touchdown of the evening off of a 27-yard run with 9:11 left in the third quarter. A 2-point conversion extended the Falcons’ lead to 48-21. The Spoofhounds then scored two rushing touchdowns in a row, one at the end of the third quarter and one at the beginning of the fourth, to cut the deficit to 48-34.
Purdy scored his second rushing touchdown of the game off of an 82-yard Falcon drive with 6:08 left in the fourth quarter. Senior Connor Weiss then tacked on the last scoring play for the Spoofhounds, a 13-yard rush with just over two minutes left in the fourth quarter. Hair then sealed the deal with a 30-yard touchdown rush for the Falcons’ final score of the game.
For the Falcons (13-1), this is their second state championship in the last three years, the last of which came in the 2018 season when they romped to a 15-0 record and Class 2 title .
Hair finished the game with 22 carries for 241 yards and six touchdowns. He also went 10 for 15 passing with 227 yards and a touchdown. As a team, the Falcons finished the game running 57 plays for 566 yards. Maryville (11-4) went 78 plays for 430 yards.
Since the 2015 season, Blair Oaks has compiled a 77-5 record with six district championships and now two state titles.
Jackson handles Platte County in Class 5 state championshipJackson finished its dominant year undefeated, handily taking care of Platte County 42-7 in the Class 5 state championship Saturday.
Indians’ senior quarterback Cael Welker threw for a game-high two touchdowns and added a rushing touchdown of his own. Senior Daniel Dickerson finished the day with two rushing touchdowns.
For Jackson (14-0), this is its first football state title in school history
Windsor defeats Mid-Buchanan in Class 1 state championshipHeading into the Class 1 championship, both Windsor and Mid-Buchanan came in with undefeated records.
However, it was the Greyhounds that finished with an immaculate season, winning 43-20 to clinch their first state title Saturday.
Windsor (15-0) senior quarterback Kenton Sargent finished his high school career on a solid note, going 8 for 15 for 283 yards and five touchdowns. Junior Dylan Witherspoon finished the night with 122 yards on just two receptions and two touchdowns. Junior Dalton Witherspoon also had three receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown.