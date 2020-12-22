For the first time since 1974, the Missouri State High School Activities Association state wrestling championships will not be held at Mizzou Arena.
MSHSAA spokesperson Jason West confirmed that the 2021 championships will be held at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, instead. West said the move was made based on uncertainty surrounding the availability of Mizzou Arena because of COVID-related issues.
The 2021 state wrestling championships will be held between March 9-13, with 12 qualifiers per weight class. MSHSAA has also added a sectionals round in the postseason.