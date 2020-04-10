Columbia Swim Club coach Gary Galbreath stood on the pool deck watching his swimmers warm up for the first day of competition at the Region Eight Sectional Championships at the Mizzou Aquatic Center.
Teams from around Missouri, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska and Arkansas would be competing at this meet, so it was a chance for his athletes to prove themselves against the best in the region.
In the water, swimmer Lauren Hervey was finishing up a set of 4x50s at pace getting ready for her swim in the 800-meter freestyle. Her teammates were also getting in what they needed to be successful not just in this session, but over the whole weekend.
Then everything changed.
The rumors started circulating around the pool deck among the coaches that there was a possibility of the university closing down due to concerns with COVID-19. A half-hour later, the director for MizzouRec, Stephen Byrd, came down to confirm the bad news: The aquatic center would be closing down, thereby canceling the swim meet.
Coaches were put in the position of having to tell their athletes that all the hard work they put in for this meet was all for nothing. Juniors looking to make a splash in recruiting suddenly had nothing to swim for. Seniors were not going to go out with a bang, but a whimper. Athletes looking to make their Olympic Trials cuts would have to wait a little longer for that chance.
Galbreath was devastated for his athletes.
“Talk about a bunch of devastated kids,” Galbreath said. “There were lots of tears shed that evening and probably the next day.”
Galbreath drove off to Jefferson City, where his girlfriend lived, to try and comprehend what had happened.
Back in Columbia, CSC’s head age group coach Sarah Smith had just finished locking up at the Hickman High School pool after practice with the age group swimmers.
She had just gotten into her car and was driving home when she heard the news that Sectionals were canceled. Much like Galbreath, her main concern was the athletes.
Three emotions went through her mind at first.
The first was sadness for the athletes. Having been the head age group coach since 2000, Smith knew many of the swimmers since they were first starting with the team.
The second was fear.
“There was part of me that was a little scared just because my work was suddenly having this big change,” Smith said.
The third emotion was surprisingly relief.
“At that point we were all starting to be scared of large gatherings,” Smith said. “While the first few emotions are definitely strong, the third one was definitely there. ‘We shouldn’t get all these people together.’ That’s a good call.”
As the initial shock started to wear off, both coaches wondered how the team was going to stick together through this turbulent time.
The answer was almost immediate — keep the athletes working out and keep them together.
Virtual workouts would be the answer.
The process of getting that started would not be easy. USA Swimming’s regulations on workouts did not allow for virtual workouts because of liability issues. Even so, Galbreath and his staff were willing to do whatever was needed to be there for their swimmers.
“I don’t want them just to think we’re going to run away from them and not be interested in what they're doing and to keep them fit,” Galbreath said. “We want to keep some structure in their lives.”
Determined to keep that structure, Galbreath and his staff purchased personal liability insurance, which was around $500 each through USA Swimming, got trained and approved, and started organizing workouts.
Depending on the group, the workouts go from high-intensity CrossFit-type workouts to working on stroke mechanics and basic dry-land exercises such as pushups, situps and planks.
Sessions last anywhere from an hour to 1½ hours.
The advanced group works out Monday, Wednesday and Friday with Galbreath and assistant coach Todd Kramer while the age group swimmers are on Tuesday and Thursday with Smith.
The coaches run the virtual workouts the same way they would with a normal swim practice. They start with warmup, then preset, the main set and then a cool down.
The reaction from swimmers has been mostly positive.
“It’s been a good way to hold yourself accountable,” said swimmer Kaylee English. “Knowing that the coaches are there and watching us gives me the confidence to hold myself accountable.”
Olivia Henderson saw it as an opportunity to maintain normalcy and stay with her friends.
“It allows us to still connect with each other, even though we can’t be together,” Henderson said.
Some were not too thrilled about it at first, but eventually came around to it.
“At first when I heard about it, I thought, ‘Oh, boy,' but it’s been a good way to stay active,” swimmer Caleb Bare said.
Even so, the one thing many of them could agree on was the desire to get back to the pool.
While the stay-at-home orders will eventually be lifted, Galbreath and his staff do not have a definitive plan for what will happen once they are because of the immediate uncertainties around pool space.
“When they say this is what’s available, and this is when you can use it, we’ll be ready to go,” Galbreath said.
Smith added on that swimming as a whole is never going to go away so long as the athletes are still there and enjoying what they do.
“These kids work so hard and whatever happens, whatever time frame it happens in, swimming will be there when we get back and we will get right back to it as soon as we can."