The champ
The usually quiet Carolyn Ford now stands with a dozen cameras asking for interviews and photo-ops. She has just won the Class 4 Girls State Cross Country Championship. Not used to the spotlight, the freshman now stands on top of Missouri cross country.
Though having a big lead the whole race, she wasn’t sure if it would hold until she crossed the finish line.
“I was just hoping I was able to actually do all I could,” Ford said.
Ford and the Rock Bridge girls meant business Saturday. The freshman Ford posted a Gans Creek track best time of 18:08. Teammate Ellie Dimond finished 33rd and Maci Seuber came in 41st.
“It’s great knowing that you contributed to something more than yourself,” Ford said. “Cross country isn’t an individual sport it’s a team sport. You really wanna push yourself so you can do it for everyone on the team.”
The Bruins girls had one runner medal but were able to take home the second-place plaque. It is a testament to their pack-running mentality.
In just her first year as a Bruin, Ford has become the state champ, helped her team to a second place finish and solidified herself as one of the premiere talents in Missouri cross country.
The rebuild
Rock Bridge’s success Saturday was a realization of its effort to restore the glory of Rock Bridge cross country. The Bruins boys and girls have combined for nine top-four finishes at the state meet since 2009. On Saturday, that number grew to 11.
Coach Neal Blackburn and his Bruins began a new era of Rock Bridge cross country at the state meet.
The Rock Bridge boys, led by state bronze medalist Matthew Hauser, completed a dominant day with a third-place team finish. Senior Isaiah Spellman, a team leader for Rock Bridge all season, stressed restoring Rock Bridge cross country to its former glory. It has been a battle cry for the team all year.
“It’s nice to know that we’re back and we’re ready to be Rock Bridge again,” Hauser said.
Spellman came in 12th at state. The team combined for 125 points, just six points short of second place. The Bruins are still hungry and will be looking for the top spot next season.
“He (Spellman) came into this season with the intention of restoring what Rock Bridge distance running legacy has been over the last 12 years,” Blackburn said.
Prior to the Class 4 meets, Tolton competed in Class 2. Tolton fielded two boys at state: Silas Glaude and Drew Freeman, not enough to qualify as a team.
However, Glaude was able to finish 20th with a time of 16:54, which was good enough to earn a medal as one the top 25 runners.
The comeback
It was the Tolton girls that stole the show. With the state meet moving to Gans Creek Park this year, Tolton only has to travel across the street.
The Tolton girls earned the silver plaque with gutsy efforts from Jaclyn Sexauer, Mary-rourke Boyd, Anna Gangloff, Olivia Andrews and Lainey Maddix. All finished inside the top 50.
Sexauer posted a team-best time of 20:02 good for a 12th place finish. It was the culmination of her “comeback season.”
“It feels so good. I said it’s comeback season. I worked so hard to comeback and we did it,” Sexauer said.
She had stem cell surgery on her hips last year and was uncertain if she’d be able to run cross country again. She put work day in and day out to get back on track. Her hard work paid off this season, setting personal records along the way. It all culminated with her best run yet at state.
Tolton coach Jared Wilmes stressed that the team mentality and hard work would payoff for the Trailblazers. Sexauer and Boyd both became All-State runners this season. Also, Silas Glaude set a new Trailblazers’ school record with his performance Saturday.
All that work materialized with new numbers in the record books and a trophy to add to the collection.