While the blustering winds never let up, neither did Battle girls soccer.
The Spartans dominated Boonville on both ends of the field — particularly on defense — en route to their 3-0 win Saturday at home. Battle had over 15 shots on goal, and could have piled on more if not for the 25 mph wind.
From the opening minute, Battle (5-12) applied pressure on the Pirates’ side of the field, scoring just five minutes into the match. The Spartans’ star midfield duo of Maliyah Miller and Natalie Giltrap set the tone offensively by pushing the ball at a fast pace downfield, playing off each other well and keeping Boonville (0-11) on its toes.
The rest of the Spartans fed off the duo’s play, making well-timed passes in the midfield which opened up the rest of Battle’s offense. The Spartans dominated possession time, barely giving the Pirates any offensive looks. Boonville took just four shots on goal.
Miller finished with two goals — one off a beautiful pass from Giltrap — while Giltrap scored in the fifth minute off a rebound in Boonville’s territory.
But perhaps the biggest bright spot of the match was Battle’s suffocating midfield defense. Midfielders Breleigh Moore and Sarah Pugh led the charge on this front, staying aggressive and making several tackles to halt the Pirates’ ball movement. Boonville advancing into Battle’s territory was a rare occasion.
Spartans’ goalie Ainsley Craver finished with four saves.
While the Pirates moved the ball a bit better in the second half, the Spartans still controlled possession time by a longshot. Boonville never stood a chance, as the game was over from the start.
With two weeks left of the regular season, Saturday’s win was certainly a building block for Battle in finishing the year strong. The Spartans’ next test will be against Hickman in a crosstown rivalry match at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Robert M. LeMone Field.