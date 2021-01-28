Rivalry games get intense, and that intensity was apparent in Rock Bridge girls basketball’s suffocating defense Thursday night.
The Bruins beat their crosstown rival Hickman 43-29 after a strong second half at Hickman High School.
Rock Bridge played a stifling full-court trap defense throughout the night, but it became the game-changing factor during the beginning of the second half. The Bruins began the second half with a 17-2 run that lasted for the majority of the third quarter, with their momentum coming by forcing four straight turnovers.
Hickman had trouble inbounding the ball, either seeing ballhandlers double-teamed immediately or by being forced into making errant passes. Even when the Kewpies were able to get past the trap, their possessions were hurried and looked out of sorts, most apparent when they turned the ball over seven times in the third quarter alone.
“Turnovers have been our Achilles heel,” Hickman coach Morgan Scott said. “We’ve been hurting ourselves more than other teams have been hurting us.”
This rivalry game began with a close and intense first half. It was a strong defensive effort for both teams, with the Bruins leading 15-14 at halftime. It would quickly get out of hand for the Kewpies in the second half as they went down by as many as 16 points.
Rock Bridge junior guard and Missouri women’s basketball commit Averi Kroenke led the game in scoring with 16 points. She dominated by driving strong into the paint and effectively hitting jump shots. Bruins junior forward KK Brodie was close behind with 15 points as she constantly drew fouls inside and hit multiple layups. The two combined for more points than Hickman by themselves.
Junior guard Sophia Elfrink led the Kewpies with eight points, with sophomore forward Addie Schultz putting up six points. While the Bruins did take control in the third quarter, the Kewpies finished the quarter on an 8-0 run that would eventually go for naught.
However, the Bruins opened the fourth quarter with a quick layup by Brodie to halt Hickman’s momentum. Rock Bridge held on to the lead for the rest of the game, extending its undefeated record.
Hickman girls basketball’s scheduled game against Staley on Thursday afternoon was postponed along with the teams’ scheduled meeting on Saturday. The Kewpies will not play until the Southern Boone Tournament on Feb. 2.
Rock Bridge plays next at 7 p.m. Saturday at Francis Howell Central.