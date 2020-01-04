Over 900 high school swimmers from across the state filed into the Mizzou Aquatic Center Saturday morning to compete in the annual COMO Invitational.
"It has been a great success," Hickman High School Athletic Director J.D. Coffman said Saturday, waiting for the varsity finals to start.
Coffman saw only one problem, and it wasn't a bad one to have.
"We don't have enough seating for (families)," he said.
The swim meet is a long-time tradition in which Columbia's three public high schools — Hickman, Battle and Rock Bridge — come together as one team to compete. This year, the meet featured 44 schools — the most the event has ever hosted.
"It's a great opportunity to provide a large number of kids to swim in one of the top pools in the state," Coffman said.
But the event, he said, wouldn't be possible without over 100 parents who volunteered to run the meet.
"Parents organized this themselves," he said. "It's a big undertaking for them."
Divided into shifts, parents take care of everything, according to head organizer and Hickman High School mother Shelly Manion.
They run the door. They sell t-shirts. They man the concession stand.
For Keri Jones, volunteering for the swim meet has become her own tradition. This year, Jones' mom also joined to support the team.
"It's my third year doing it," Jones said, as she cleared out an empty box of muffins. "I'm usually the timer, but this year, I'm up here."
Shifts can run anywhere between three hours and six hours, Jones said, referencing parents who stayed until 9 p.m. on the first day of the meet to run timers.
"It's been very helpful, and it's a big step up for parents," Manion said. "We also have to improvise a lot."
The annual meet is also the district's biggest fundraising event, Manion said. The money ends up funding the team's trip to compete at the state level.
Sharing a table with fellow parents Kara Wagner and Stan Cosby, Beth Richards was tasked with selling sweatshirts and handing free t-shirts to volunteers. This year's meet was her first.
"We do it for our kids," she said.
