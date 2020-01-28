The firepower of the Bruins' offense carried Rock Bridge to a 77-43 victory over Francis Howell North in the quarterfinals of the Ft. Zumwalt North Tournament on Tuesday.
The Bruins have a semifinal matchup against Ft. Zumwalt North on Thursday.
Rock Bridge’s 77 points was its second highest total of the season, falling only five points short of its 82-point performance against Poplar Bluff on Jan. 16.
Brant Bowers led the way with 23 points and Xavier Sykes followed close behind with 22. Grant Hajicek led the team with 11 rebounds. Charles Wilson contributed nine points while Jacob Ungles chipped in with eight.
Despite Rock Bridge’s 34-point win, the Bruins only led by eight points, 32-24, at halftime. However, the Bruins outscored the Knights 28-12 in the third quarter to take a commanding 60-36 lead heading into the final period.
Rock Bridge continued to pour it on by extending its lead by 10 in the final quarter. The Bruins improved to 12-3 after winning nine straight games after a slow 3-3 start.
Rock Bridge will play next at 6:30 p.m. Thursday against Fort Zumwalt North. If the Bruins win, they will advance to the championship game at 3:30 p.m. Saturday where they will play the winner of Holt vs. Sikeston.