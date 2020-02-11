There were two stretches in Rock Bridge’s dominating 93-54 win over Northeast where Xavier Sykes absolutely took over the game.
The junior guard scored 10 points in a 2½ minute span in the second quarter and followed it by scoring seven in the opening minute of the fourth quarter. The first run came at a crucial moment when Rock Bridge only led by five points.
“We were getting defensive stops and Coach Scanlon just let us go,” Sykes said. “It was fun because we were just kind of hooping during those times.”
Despite the 39-point victory, Rock Bridge played sloppy during the first seven minutes of the opening quarter. Northeast led 13-9 with 1:21 left before Brant Bowers and Charles Wilson led a 7-0 run to close out the first quarter and give the Bruins a lead they would never relinquish.
That was when Sykes, who didn’t score in the first quarter, put up 10 points to give the Bruins a commanding 38-23 lead. This was sparked by a full-court press that consistently forced turnovers from Vikings ballhandlers.
“We are normally a good pressing team no matter if we are up or down 30 points,” Sykes said. “Defense obviously wins games, so we knew if we took care of the defensive end we were going to win the game.”
The press allowed Rock Bridge to build a 14-point lead at halftime that only grew as the game continued. The Bruins opened the third quarter on a 20-9 run to go up 63-38 and finished the quarter up 70-45.
“Our defense was working really well,” Sykes said. “We got a lot of steals off the press at the beginning, so we just kept on doing it and it kept working and leading to open layups. Our defense basically turned into easy offensive points.”
The points in transition also helped other Bruins pad their stat sheets. Bowers connected on three 3-pointers to finish second on the team in scoring with 13. Jacob Ungles established himself inside for multiple easy layups that led to 11 points.
Hudson Dercher finished the game with 10 points while being a major presence on both offense and defense. Dercher scored five points in the Bruins’ big second quarter when he hit a 3-pointer, forced a steal and drove to the basket for a wide-open layup.
Not only did the Bruins win the game, but they extended their winning streak to 14 while scoring a season-high 93 points. The 39-point margin of victory was also the largest of the season for Rock Bridge. This was possible because five different Bruins finished the game with double-digit points, led by Sykes’ 23.
In the fourth quarter, Nate Norris got rare playing time and took full advantage of it. The sophomore forward hit two 3-pointers and two mid-range jumpers to finish the game with 10 points.
With the win, Rock Bridge improved its record to 17-3 on the season. The Bruins haven’t lost a game since Dec. 19 and now have their eyes set on winning another state title.
“We still have a lot of things to work on but we have an easy path back to the final four,” Bowers said. “It’s our goal and dream right now to win districts and it’s very winnable. After districts, we are just trying to get back to state.”
The Bruins will play next at 7 p.m. Friday against East Kansas City. The Bears are just 4-16 on the season.