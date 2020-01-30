Xavier Sykes scored 32 points as Rock Bridge boys basketball grabbed an early lead and never let it go in its 68-56 win over Ft. Zumwalt North on Thursday.
The Bruins’ winning streak reached 10 with their last loss coming against Lift for Life Academy on Dec. 19.
It wasn’t all Sykes, though. Charles Wilson recorded a double-double with 15 points and 14 rebounds. The impressive offensive numbers didn’t stop there. Cooper Deneke had 11 points and eight rebounds while Brant Bowers added another 10 points with eight steals. Jacob Ungles tallied four points with eight rebounds.
The Bruins opened the game with 18 points in the first quarter that put them ahead by six. Ft. Zumwalt North wasn’t able to close the gap as Rock Bridge held on to a 31-24 lead at halftime.
The other side of the break saw Sykes and Wilson lead the charge as Rock Bridge extended its lead to 18 by the end of the third quarter at 52-34. The Bruins eventually held on for a 12-point victory that improved their record to 13-3 after a slow 3-3 start.
With the win, the Bruins advanced to the Ft. Zumwalt North Tournament championship game at 3:30 p.m. Saturday where they will play the winner of Holt vs. Sikeston, who play Friday.