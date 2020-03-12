CAMDENTON — Trailing by three with just 42.2 seconds to go against Ozark in the state sectionals, Rock Bridge’s Xavier Sykes casually walked to the left side of the court, dribbling the ball slowly. The guard looked confident and composed despite the Bruins standing less than a minute away from elimination.
Suddenly, Sykes put his head down and drove to the baseline. The point guard faked a pass back inside and instead pivoted and went around an Ozark defender. Through heavy contact, Sykes went up and sunk the bucket while drawing the foul. Moments later, he made the free throw to tie the game at 47 apiece with just 26.4 seconds left.
“It was a play that we do over and over in practice,” Sykes said. “The defenders switched and I saw it was a big man (guarding me), so I was able to attack his outside leg and I made a huge play.”
“That 3-point play saved us,” coach Jim Scanlon said. “That’s how (Sykes) is. That was a big play for us.”
It was the second straight contest that featured a fourth-quarter comeback for the Bruins, only this time it took them two overtime periods to pull out a win. The team barely survived regulation, as Ozark missed two good looks from inside the paint just before the horn sounded.
“We looked a little (starry-eyed) in the fourth quarter, so I called a timeout,” Scanlon said. “I told them, ‘Guys, you look like you’re shell-shocked.’ We haven’t been in this situation before, but in the second overtime we looked refreshed.”
In overtime, the Bruins dominated. They had a chance to win at the buzzer of the first overtime, but Charles Wilson could not connect on a baseline jumper. But the second overtime was all theirs.
The Bruins opened the second overtime quarter on a 9-0 run, led by Sykes’ six points. Rock Bridge’s versatile guard took over the game in the final minutes with aggressive drives to the basket. His team eventually came away with a 65-53 victory.
Rock Bridge was less celebratory against Ozark than it was against Battle. The Bruins looked more relieved than excited; players quickly made their way into the locker room after the win instead of staying to celebrate with teammates. It was evident the team was upset that it let its big first-half lead slip away.
“We were just fortunate,” Scanlon said. “(Ozark) played hard and fought their way back, and we held on and got a second wind in overtime.”
Rock Bridge’s most glaring issues came to light once again. For the third straight game, the team was outscored badly in the third quarter. This time, the Tigers outscored the Bruins 14-3 to take a 36-35 lead heading into the final quarter. Once again, turnovers were the main issue.
“We had the same third quarter,” Scanlon said. “It didn’t work very well. (Ozark) is scrappy. We got off to such a good start, (but) I think we forgot there is still three quarters left.”
The Bruins led 20-8 after the first quarter and 32-23 at halftime, but the final four minutes of the third quarter were a different story. The offensive rhythm that had guided them through the first half disappeared, and the Bruins began allowing open shots both inside and out of the 3-point arc on the defensive end.
Sykes began making mental mistakes and had trouble holding onto the ball. Wilson got called for three charges, all in the same quarter. Everything that had gone right for the Bruins in the first quarter went wrong in the third. All told, the Bruins had six turnovers, including four on four straight possessions in the final four minutes of the period.
It turned a 35-30 lead with 4:13 left in the third into a 36-35 deficit heading into the fourth.
“We talked about (third quarter struggles),” Scanlon said. “We got here early and shot. The first quarter we look pretty good, but they gradually came back.”
The Bruins are aware of the issuebut are unsure of how to fix it by the time their next game rolls around Saturday.
“Honestly, I can’t even tell you,” Sykes said. “We don’t really know. I have no answer for that one.”
Still, the team now knows it has the experience and talent to come back from fourth-quarter deficits. The Bruins trailed by 12 against Battle before coming back and earning the district title Friday. In Wednesday’s contest, Ozark led by as much as five before Rock Bridge stormed back late once again.
“We know when we walk into any game it’s not going to be easy,” Sykes said. “We've got to keep our composure. Same thing happened to Battle when we were down. We knew we were going to make our run. We were just patient and we came out successful.”
Sykes finished the game with 26 points, the most of any Bruins player during the postseason stretch. He also finished an impressive 14 of 15 from the free-throw line.
Wilson and Jacob Ungles were also big contributors to the Bruins’ victory. Both finished with nine points and played critical roles on offense and defense. Ungles was dominant on the glass, grabbing rebounds and scoring multiple times off misses. Wilson was one of the Bruins’ best defenders, getting steals late in the game that allowed his team to score points in transition.
With the victory, Rock Bridge extended its winning streak to 21 games and advanced to the quarterfinals of the state tournament. The Bruins (24-3) will play next at 7:45 p.m. Saturday against Kickapoo (19-9) in Bolivar. Rock Bridge defeated Kickapoo 77-57 last season in the state tournament during its run to its first state title in school history.