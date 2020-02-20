As many Columbia wrestlers move on to compete Friday, some saw their seasons come to an end Thursday. However, competing in the state tournament is no small feat.
Talented high school wrestlers from across the state assembled in Mizzou Arena on Thursday to compete in the 2020 Missouri State High School Activities Association State Wrestling Championships.
Sixteen wrestlers from Columbia began action Thursday, but after Day 1 of the tournament, only six wrestlers from Columbia will compete in the quarterfinals Friday.
Rock Bridge had the most success of any school as all four of its wrestlers — boys and girls — won their opening matches.
The Bruins' Carter McCallister dominated his first-round matchup. McCallister held the top position for most of the match, pinning Hazelwood West's Dontez Maxwell. McCallister (30-0) continues his undefeated season on his quest to first place in the 113-pound weight class, facing Park Hill's Ryker Smith (26-13) in the quarterfinals .
Rock Bridge's Owen Twaddle won his opening mach against Eureka's Dominic Mott by a 10-4 decision in the 138-pound weight class.
Head coach Robin Watkins marveled in the transformation Twaddle has made in the past year.
"He was literally a 113 pounder last year," said Watkins prior to the tournament. "He's up to 138 now. He's a testament to all. He's not cutting. He actually put on size and is wrestling really well."
Twaddle (38-11) faces Park Hill's Ethen Miller (15-1) in the quarterfinals .
The Bruins' Marquis McCaster won his match against Troy's Zach Collins after being down 6-2 early. A combination of key reversals and takedowns in the second period led to McCaster's eventual pinfall win. McCaster (31-8) will face Liberty's Drake Smith (32-2) in the last eight.
On the girl's side, the Bruins' Anna Stephens won her first round match against Raymore-Peculiar's Chloe Adams with a 9-2 decision. Stephens, a sophomore, came into the tournament with a 38-5 record after placing first in the 130-pound weight class at districts. Stephens (39-5) moves on to the quarterfinals where she will face Seraphina Blackmon (25-9) of Lafayette (Wildwood).
Hickman's Mary Belle Harrell won her match against Parkway South's Nadia Middendorf via fall in 3:44. Harrell advances to the quarterfinals where she will face Staley's Madison Slaughter (33-9). Harrell looks to repeat her first-place finish from 2019 in the 121-pound class, where she defeated Justice Seely from Waynesville. Harrell is poised for a possible rematch against Seely, who also won her opening match, in the finals this year.
Tolton comes into the tournament with two of the best wrestlers in their weight classes. Teague Travis (145) and Brant Whitaker (160) placed first in their respective weight classes last year, and both won their opening matches by fall in under one minute. In the quarterfinals, Travis (36-1) faces Butler's Ostin Vanvoorst (38-8), while Whitaker (29-0) faces Lathrop's Tanner Dalinghaus (27-6).
Hickman's Ethan Barr won his opening match via forfeit. Barr (30-5) will face Liberty's Easton Hilton (44-5) in the quarterfinals.
Many of the Columbia wrestlers that didn't win their opening matches saw success in the consolation bracket.
Hall of Fame baseball pitcher Jim Palmer once summarized defeat with a positive outlook, saying, "Losing is no disgrace if you've given your best."
Tolton's Conner Fogue lost his opening match in a close, back-and-forth 12-10 decision to Lathrop's Brendon Arthur. However, Fogue won his first round consolation match by fall over Knob Noster's Cody Clifton.
The Kewpies' Jacob Huggans, Hayden Benter, Cole Harrell and Jacob Waldron all lost their opening matches but bounced back to win their first round consolation matches. They will all compete in the second round of the consolation bracket at 1:15 p.m. Friday.
Battle's Amara Reichert lost her first round matchup against Abbey Cordia from Osage but won her first round consolation match against Hailey Shuman in a 9-0 major decision after scoring five points in the final period.
The Battle boys had a rough day Thursday as both Jackson Shea and Austen Wetzel lost their matches in the winners and consolation bracket.
The quarterfinals begin at 8:30 a.m. Friday at Mizzou Arena.