A trio of Spartan players were honored on Saturday evening for their excellence on the diamond in the War on the Battlefield tournament.
Senior catcher Sophia Fernandez was joined by juniors Eliyah McCarthy and Mya McCubbin. The three were elected by the coaches of the six teams who participated in the tournament based on their quality of play and the positive effect the players had on the field for their team.
Fernandez was a workhorse for Battle through Friday and Saturday. She caught four of the five games played and was a key bat in the lineup. In 11 trips to the plate, No. 19 only stuck out twice, batting .636 and picking up three RBI.
Spartan shortstop McCarthy was the emotional leader through the weekend. She played in all five games for Battle, tallying five runs in 14 at-bats. McCarthy batted a solid .286 and drew three walks. The junior also had a stolen base against Smith-Cotton.
McCarthy's leadership could be seen beyond her physical performance. Throughout the two-day tournament, the leadoff hitter was the loudest communicator on the diamond, and in tough losses to Mexico, Helias and Blue Springs South, the infielder encouraged her teammates in the dugout and on the diamond.
Perhaps the MVP of the tournament for the Spartans was pitcher Mya McCubbin. The junior right-hander appeared on the rubber in three games for Battle, throwing for 16⅓ innings. McCubbin had 12 Ks and only gave up eight runs . Her WHIP, or walks plus hits per inning pitched, over Friday and Saturday was 1.104.
McCubbin impressed in the batter's box as well as in the pitcher's circle. She averaged .429 over four games and had four RBI in only seven at-bats.
The trio of Spartan veterans will look to continue their success through the rest of the 2019 season.