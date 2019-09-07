Columbia, MO (65201)

Today

Thunderstorms in the morning will give way to cloudy skies late. High 84F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.