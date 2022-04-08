Three girls scored braces as the Rock Bridge girls soccer team defeated Waynesville 8-0 in its first game of the Helias Shootout Tournament.
Ayan Omar, Madeline Malone and Noel Wheeler combined for six goals while Madison Hendershott and Ella Hendershott tallied a goal each on Friday .
The Bruins' first goal came courtesy of Wheeler, whose darting run to the center of the box allowed her to get on the inside of her defender and turn in a pass from Kayla Juengermann.
Rock Bridge (6-1) pulled away for good early in the second half when Omar scored two goals minutes apart. From there, the Bruins left little doubt in another commanding victory.
Coach Scott Wittenborn's team has now won five straight since losing 2-1 to Ozark on March 21. It plays at 2 p.m. Saturday against Troy at Helias Soccer Field in Jefferson City.
Bruins baseball goes perfect on busy afternoon
Rock Bridge baseball added two more wins to its 2022 resumé, beating Lee's Summit 6-4 and Harrisonville 13-3 in the West Central Missouri Tournament at Liberty Park on Friday in Sedalia.
Pitcher Ty Thompson picked up the day's first win in relief, and Owen Wise secured the second as the Bruins advance to 13-2 on the season.
Rock Bridge plays its final game of the tournament at 12:15 p.m. Saturday.
Garino wins pole vault for Hickman in Springfield
Hickman boys track and field faced difficult weather conditions Friday at the Hillcrest Invite in Springfield. The Kewpies secured a fifth-place finish in the 4x800-meter relay with senior Will Cherrington, freshman Max Hogan, sophomore Sean Keys and junior Tucker Abrams.
Freshman Owen McNally placed eighth in the long jump, eighth in javelin, third in pole vault and second in high jump. In the triple jump, junior Harrison Zink set a PR with a sixth-place finish. Senior Charlie Garino won the pole vault.
The Kewpies return to competition April 15 at the Licklider Relays in Jefferson City.
Kewpies drop a 16-6 loss on the road
Hickman baseball battled Nixa on Friday, dropping the contest 16-6 in six innings. The Kewpies surrendered eight runs in the second inning and now sit 8-4 on the season.
Hickman's next test comes 1 p.m. Saturday against Web City on the road.