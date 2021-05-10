Tolton Catholic boys golf shot a school-record 318 to finish third at districts behind Westminster and Lutheran South on Monday in Warrenton.
Chase Knorr, Christian Rischer and Jake Thornburg finished in the top 18 and qualified individually for the Class 3 state championship at Crown Pointe Golf Club in Farmington.
Hickman golf finishes second at districts
Hickman boys golf shot 311 and finished second at the Woods Fort Golf Course in Troy.
David Polacek finished second with a 72 and Joe Devoy finished eighth. Jackson Kreismen finished 15th and Blake Bullock finished 18th. All four qualified for the state championships.
Rock Bridge’s Hose qualifies for golf state championships
Rock Bridge boys golf had one qualifier for the state championships from the district round in Troy: Will Hose.
Hose shot a 78 and will join the four Hickman qualifiers for the Class 5 state championships May 17-18 at Sedalia Country Club in Sedalia.
Tolton’s Reynolds improves school record
Tolton girls track and field’s Ellie Reynolds improved her 300-meter hurdles record at the Centralia Classic in Centralia.
Reynolds finished with a time of 48.74 seconds.
Spartans win big on senior night
Battle baseball celebrated its senior night with a 15-0 dismantling of Capital City on Monday.
Senior Caleb Caraker started the scoring for the Spartans with a RBI single in the second inning. Battle’s batters went haywire in the third, scoring six runs to take the game away from Capital City.
Battle (12-9-1) returns to action Tuesday for a crosstown matchup against Hickman.
Trailblazers put up a barrage of goals
Tolton girls soccer traveled to face Trinity Catholic and won 5-1.
Macie Parmer scored two goals for the Trailblazers.
Tolton (13-4) will next face Lutheran St. Charles at 5 p.m. Thursday at home.
Kewpies rout Tigers
Hickman girls soccer made short work of Smith-Cotton to win 6-0 at home.
Ava Hoeness recorded a hat trick, Claire Glaude scored a brace and Elle Leigh had one goal.
Hickman (14-5) will be back in action at 7 p.m. Thursday against Helias Catholic on the road.