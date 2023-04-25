 Skip to main content
Timely pitching, late offensive burst wills Tolton past Borgia

Facing two-loss St. Francis Borgia on Tuesday at Atkins Park, Tolton turned to one of its youngest stars to play hero. 

Shortstop Lucas Wietholder stepped to the plate with runners at the corners and only one out in the bottom of the fifth inning, and the sophomore came through with a go-ahead RBI single. His hit sparked a run of six consecutive runs for Tolton, which prevailed 10-4. 

Father Tolton second baseman Justus Martin swings and misses against Borgia

Father Tolton's second baseman Justus Martin swings and misses against Borgia on Tuesday at Thomas E. Atkins Jr. Memorial Park, in Columbia. Martin was only 1-for-4, but other batters dominated Borgia’s pitchers in a 10-4 win.
Father Tolton's pitcher Will Fretwell pitches against Borgia on Tuesday

Father Tolton's pitcher Will Fretwell pitches against Borgia on Tuesday at Thomas E. Atkins Jr. Memorial Park, in Columbia. Fretwell allowed two runs in 2.1 innings, but successfully escaped three bases-loaded jams in the 10-4 victory.
Father Tolton center fielder Cam Lee comes back to the dugout after striking out

Father Tolton's center fielder Cam Lee comes back to the dugout after striking out against Borgia on Tuesday at Thomas E. Atkins Jr. Memorial Park, in Columbia. It was Lee’s only out of the day, as he went 3-for-4 with two singles, a double, and two stolen bases on the way to a win.
Father Tolton starting pitcher Luke McBee pitches against Borgia on Tuesday,

Father Tolton's starting pitcher Luke McBee pitches against Borgia on Tuesday at Thomas E. Atkins Jr. Memorial Park in Columbia. McBee allowed two runs in 3.1 innings on the way to a 10-4 victory.
