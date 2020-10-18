Rock Bridge and Tolton girls golf will play in their respective state golf championship tournaments Monday and Tuesday.
Rock Bridge will play in the Class 4 tournament at Dalhousie Golf Club in Springfield.
Senior Madison Moller earned All-State recognition at last year's tournament. Senior Emilia Feltner also competed.
"We spent the week focusing on things that we don’t usually see so we went around to courses in Columbia that we don’t normally play," coach Melissa Coil said. "This is because we are focusing on being prepared for not being as familiar with the course we will play tomorrow (Monday) and Tuesday."
Tolton will play in the Class 2 tournament at Meadow Lake Acres Country Club in New Bloomfield.
"Our girls have an outside shot this year of taking home the school's first state championship in golf if we're able to knock off the favorites and back-to-back winners," coach Joe Bradley said.
The Trailblazers took their fifth consecutive district win Oct 12.
"We’ve been preparing for state for a few weeks now. Knowing that it’s almost always cold and windy at state, we’ve spent time on the driving range working on flighting tee shots lower into the wind," Bradley said. "Meadow Lake also has a lot of tree-lined fairways so we’ve been working on punch out shots."
Audrey Rischer is the only freshman competing among three other seniors. Bradley believes she has a shot at contending for the individual state title.
"She (Rischer) is so mature for her age and plays the game with such a fiery, competitive edge," Bradley said. "I know she has turned a lot of heads this year and I’m excited to see how she plays the next two days."
Rischer will be the first to tee off for Tolton at 8:30 a.m. Monday.
Moller will be the first to tee off for Rock Bridge at 8:48 a.m. Monday.
The tee times for Tuesday will be decided after the results of Monday's matches.