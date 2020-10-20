Tolton Catholic and Rock Bridge traveled to compete in the MSHSAA girls golf state championships Monday and Tuesday.
Tolton finished second in the Class 2 state golf championship at Meadow Lake Acres Country Club in New Bloomfield. This is the second consecutive year the Trailblazers have finished as the runners-up in the state tournament.
All four of Tolton’s golfers placed in the top 20, with freshman Audrey Rischer placing second overall.
“I wish I could have done a little better,” Rischer said. “But with the conditions, I am pretty proud with how I played.”
It was a cold, wet and windy outing, making golf conditions less than preferable.
“It definetly made it tougher,” Tolton senior Madeline Fallis said. “But everyone played the same course. I played the best that I could considering the conditions.”
The team started off strong Monday, positioning itself three strokes behind Day 1 leader Springfield Catholic, which went on to win the championship Tuesday.
“Today (Tuesday), we struggled out of the gate” Tolton coach Joe Bradley said. “I am still so, so proud with how the girls played.”
The Trailblazers carded a 676 over two rounds, while Springfield Catholic had 640.
Rischer, who was competing in her first state championship, had high praise for seniors Jayden Berrey, Sidney Fessler and Fallis.
“They’ve really just been great role models for me,” Rischer said. “They have improved so much from their freshman year, and that’s really admirable, and I hope to do the same.”
Fallis placed 13th overall, followed by Berrey, who tied for 14th. Fessler finished 16th.
“I think a lot of our seniors just wanted it so bad (placing first)” Bradley said. “Golf’s kind of a funny game. The more you want something, the harder it is to make it happen.”
Rock Bridge dealt with similar weather conditions, but with more rain, in the first round of the Class 4 state championship at the Dalhousie Golf Club in Cape Girardeau.
Day 1 was suspended twice, and then eventually canceled because of the weather.
The Bruins finished fourth with a 349 in what eventually proved to be a one-round tournament.
Freshman Siena Minor led Rock Bridge with a score of 79 and finished ninth overall.