Columbia, MO (65201)

Today

Cloudy in the morning followed by isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 59F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening hours. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low around 55F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.