Tolton coach Connor Bandré talked about the importance of this season being a clean slate for his squad Wednesday.He hoped for a fresh start as he took the helm as head coach for the first time after the Trailblazers went 7-14 last season.
There was no better way to start a clean slate than with a near perfect match Saturday, when Tolton defeated Christian 6-1..
Bandré talked briefly on the importance of keeping a level head with his team leading 5-1 at the break.
“Staying disciplined as a group is important,” Bandré said. “Discipline is a term I use a lot with these guys. It’s a long game, we have to play every half like it’s 0-0.”
Tolton took Bandré’s message to heart, scoring the sixth goal only five minutes into the second half, keeping the lead at five through the end of the match.
Senior Landon Petri, who scored two of Tolton’s goals, echoed his coaches message on the importance of discipline.
“It’s something that’s been stressed since day 1,” Petri said. “Keeping a level head is important, we wanted to make sure we didn’t lose the lead.”
Bandré continued to keep his players focused even as the outcome seemed clear.
“I’ve got these things called ‘points of the game,’” he said. “And today they were executed very well. Without divulging into technical terms, we want quick movement, creating space with you and your defender. It’s a very technical game, I want them to be technical players.”
Scoring distribution was also a big takeaway from Saturday’s match. Only Petri scored more than one for his team.
“It was nice for the guys to have a good experience like this,” Petri said. “We came out here today and executed everything.”
Hickman first half surge leads to first win of the season
Hickman soccer bounced back from a narrow defeat to Nixa to secure a solid 4-1 win over Kickapoo on Saturday, with three of Hickman’s goals scored in the first half.
Kewpies coach Willem Ross shared his thoughts going into the game following a loss the night before.
“I was nervous over what our initial response would be,” Ross said. “But we did really well. No self-inflicted mistakes and we just seemed more dialed in.”
The Kewpies enforced their will early, with three goals in the first half followed by a fourth in the second. Ross acknowledged the trust his players have in one another after the four goals came from four different scorers.
“These guys have good chemistry. They know what to expect from one another, they know how each other is going to play” Ross said. “It’s a work in progress but we showed comfort in our passes. It doesn’t matter who’s out wide, there’s trust among them.”
A point of focus for the Kewpies was continued aggression, something they focused on Friday night, which Ross congratulated his team on.
“We were as equally aggressive, but we were also moving more naturally,” he said. “Just great body language and looking more comfortable.”
Hickman wrapped up the weekend 1-1, with a total of 6 goals scored over the two matches.
Rock Bridge comes up short in OT loss
Rock Bridge boys soccer was unable to hold off Nixa for long after taking a one-goal lead into halftime.An early second half goal tied things up and the game winning goal came near the end of overtime, as the Bruins fell 2-1.
Bruins coach Christopher Horstman spoke about the importance of keeping his players spirits up after the loss.
“Words of encouragement are important, for sure, after a close game like that,”Horstman said. “I wanted the guys to also understand how early in the year it is, and how us making simple mistakes is all that’s holding us back right now.”
Horstman wanted focus to be on the positives, as he feels the negatives can be ironed out as the season progresses.
“Our ability to counter is really, really good,” he said. “We’re great at capitalizing on what teams give us. It wasn’t as strong as our counters during the Kickapoo match, but they were still good.
“We need to focus on seeing the play through. We gave up goals on rebounds that we shouldn’t let through. Something we’ve got to iron out.”
Horstman made note of the teams exceptional defense, in spite of the goals allowed off rebounds.
“Defensively we’re doing really well,” Horstman said. “Focus on blocking shots, not giving teams chances, it’s really just a matter of limiting mistakes.”
With a 1-1 start to the season, the Bruins look to push themselves back to a winning record as they go against Tolton on Thursday.
Battle shows grit in double-OT loss to Fulton
The heat took its toll during Battle’s 4-3, double overtime defeat against Fulton on Saturday.
Battle coach Tracy Grant talked about the impact the heat has had on his players not just during the match, but over the past few weeks.
“The weather took a toll. Our first week of practice was Aug. 9, half the time the heat index was too high for practice. We’d have to work outside in short bursts mixed with practicing inside.”
Grant talked about how the team’s fitness has certainly been affected by the lack of full outdoor practices.
“Our fitness was put to the test,” he said. “By the second overtime we had lots of cramps. But these guys muscled through and kept pushing.”
He also wanted his players to understand that the season is long.
“Never let the highs get too high, or the lows get too low,” Grant said. “Work on the things we can do better, and move forward.”
Grant had many positives to take away from the contest despite the loss.
“We put a lot of emphasis on corners,” he said. “In the past we’ve been scored on a lot by corners. Today we got two goals off of corner kicks. With our 3rd coming off a great cross.”
Being with the program since 2013, and now entering his third season as head coach, Grant put a focus on the strength of his veteran players and the benefit they’ll bring.
“We have between 13-15 seniors, it’s probably the most experienced roster we’ve had,” he said. “A lot of them have been in the varsity program since their sophomore year. It’s important for these guys to integrate the younger players in.”
“We fell behind early, but as the game went on our chemistry grew,” Grant continued. “As we play we’ll build more chemistry amongst players, meaning we’ll get more competitive.”
Battle looks to move forward and continue to build against Waynesville on Monday.