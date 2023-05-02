Hosting four-win Linn at Atkins Park, Tolton baseball dominated from start to finish in a 13-0 victory Tuesday.
The Trailblazers (11-6) have now won two straight games and nine of their last 11. They have scored at least seven runs in each of those wins.
Tolton will face Lutheran St. Charles at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday in St. Peters before hosting Hickman at 5 p.m. Thursday at Atkins Park.
’Blazers charge past Christian
Tolton girls soccer put together a dominant effort for the second consecutive night, topping Christian 3-0 in O’Fallon.
Sierra Poehlmann, Macie Parmer and Adelaide Devine scored for the Trailblazers, while goalkeeper Rachel Tipton recorded her seventh clean sheet of the season.
Tolton, which also beat Christian 3-1 on April 11, has continued to dominate Class 1 competition after moving down from Class 2.
The Trailblazers next play Bishop Dubourg at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in
Crusaders end Tolton boys tennis’ winning streak
Carrying a 13-game winning streak into a showdown against Helias in Jefferson City, Tolton boys tennis suffered an 8-1 defeat.
Freshman Matt Jagger earned the Trailblazers’ lone victory against the Crusaders (14-1).
Tolton (13-3) closes regular-season play against Lutheran St. Charles at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in Columbia.
Falcons dominate Spartans on diamond
Battle baseball suffered a 12-1 home loss against Blair Oaks.
The Spartans (12-17) gave up seven runs in the fifth inning. Pitcher Brenden Alton suffered the loss after he allowed 10 hits and nine runs in 4⅔ innings.
Battle next hosts Helias at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.