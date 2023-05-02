Hosting four-win Linn at Atkins Park, Tolton baseball dominated from start to finish in a 13-0 victory Tuesday.

The Trailblazers (11-6) have now won two straight games and nine of their last 11. They have scored at least seven runs in each of those wins.

