Tolton Catholic baseball lost 8-3 at Webster Groves on Friday, dropping to 10-4 on the season after a 10-1 start.
The Trailblazers took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first. After a Noah Manie triple led off the game, Logan Thompson hit an RBI single to open the scoring. Thompson later scored on a Max Brucks sacrifice fly.
The Statesmen scored six unanswered before Tolton got back on the board in the sixth thanks to a Webster Groves error that allowed Andrew Green to score. Two more Webster Groves runs in the bottom of the inning sealed the 8-3 score.
The Trailblazers will play next at 5 p.m. Monday at Sturgeon.
Rock Bridge girls soccer routed at Cor Jesu
Rock Bridge girls soccer lost 5-0 at Cor Jesu Academy in St. Louis on Friday. The Bruins fell to 7-10 on the year.
Rock Bridge will host its Senior Night at 6:30 p.m. Monday against Rolla.