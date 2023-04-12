Tolton baseball was defeated by South Callaway 2-0 on Wednesday in Mokane.
Both teams were pitching shutouts through the first five innings, including Tolton starter Sam Ryan, who did not give up a hit through that stretch.
Tolton baseball was defeated by South Callaway 2-0 on Wednesday in Mokane.
Both teams were pitching shutouts through the first five innings, including Tolton starter Sam Ryan, who did not give up a hit through that stretch.
But that ended in the bottom of the sixth, when South Callaway took advantage of a mistake by the Trailblazers.
South Callaway senior Braden Allen scored the first run of the game on an error, ending the stalemate. A few batters later, junior Owen Rees broke up the Tolton no-hitter with an RBI single, padding the Bulldogs’ lead.
The Trailblazers are now 2-3 on the season. Their next game will be against St. Dominic at 5 p.m. Thursday in O’Fallon.
Hickman senior Blake Sykes shot 3-over 75 and finished tied for third in the Camdenton Laker Invitational at Lake Valley Country Club in Camdenton.
Rockhurst’s Luke Walsh shot 73 to take medalist honors. Rockhurst also won the team title, shooting 11-over 299.
Hickman finished 15th in the 24-team field after posting 63-over 351.
Joining Sykes as scorers for the Kewpies were Carter Holliday (84), Oliver Jacober (93) and Kyle Larson (99).
Hickman returns to the course at 4 p.m. Thursday for a quadrangular against Rock Bridge, Hickman and Jefferson City at The Club at Old Hawthorne.
Tolton girls soccer lost to Helias 3-2 in overtime at the Crusader Athletic Complex in Jefferson City.
Tolton held a 2-1 lead midway through the first half, with two goals coming from Kenzie Serio. But the Crusaders leveled the score before halftime.
There were no goals in the second half, leading to overtime, which Helias emerged from as winners.
Tolton is now 2-3 on the season. Their next matchup is against Osage and will take place at 5 p.m. Friday in Columbia.
Tolton boys tennis played St. Dominic at home, where it claimed a 6-3 win.
It was Tolton’s fourth straight victory, bringing its season record to 4-2.
The Trailblazers will next compete in the AAA Conference Championship, which begins at 9 a.m. Saturday in Town and Country.
