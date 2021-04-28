Tolton Catholic’s Wednesday baseball game against Helias Catholic ended in a rare tie as weather forced it to be called in the seventh inning with a score of 7-7.
The Crusaders were up 5-1 in the top of the fifth, but a bases-loaded double from the Blazers cleared the bases and made the score 5-4. The game was eventually knotted at 7 by the time weather intervened.
Tolton’s next game will be a Saturday doubleheader against California.
Play suspended for Hickman baseball, will resume Thursday
The Kewpies’ Wednesday game against Smith-Cotton was paused in the third inning due to weather.
At the time, Hickman held a 5-1 lead.
Play will resume at 5 p.m. Thursday at Hickman.
Battle baseball postponed
The Spartans had their baseball game against Mexico postponed Wednesday. No reschedule date has been announced.