Tolton baseball is set to face off against Lawson at 7 p.m. Thursday in Ozark in the MSHSAA Class 3 semifinal.
The Trailblazers are coming off of a 6-3 win versus Elsberry in the quarterfinals.
Lawson is on quite the roll, outscoring opponents 42-2 through its four playoff games, including shutouts against Cristo Rey and Lathrop in the district tournament.
After beating Carrollton 16-1 in sectionals, Lawson defeated Stockton 6-1 to secure their spot in the state semifinal.
The Trailblazers are hot too, boasting an 11-game winning streak while winning 16 of their last 17 games.
Marshall faces tough test in semifinal
Southern Boone baseball’s historic season will butt heads with Marshall’s postseason underdog run in the MSHSAA Class 4 semifinals at 1 p.m. Wednesday at in Ozark.
The Eagles (32-2) entered the postseason fresh off an 8-6 defeat to Tolton, their only loss in the state. Tolton also defeated Marshall 11-1.
The Owls (12-17) defeated Oak Grove in sectionals and Excelsior Springs in the quarterfinals to reach the final four.
Southern Boone will look to add to its four-game winning streak, which has helped the Eagles win 19 of their past 20 games.