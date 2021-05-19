Tolton baseball is heading to the state playoffs after defeating North Callaway 3-0 in the Class 3 District 8 final Wednesday at South Callaway High School in Mokane.
Logan Thompson provided the power from the plate for the Trailblazers, hitting a two-run home run in the sixth that put Tolton up three runs. Before that, Paul Wilson’s RBI single had opened the scoring in the second.
Jonah Serabi pitched a complete game for the Trailblazers, allowing one hit and striking out 10 in the shutout.
Tolton will begin state playoff action May 25 against the champion of Class 3 District 7.
Spartans routed by Jaguars in district semifinals
Battle baseball was shut out 8-0 by Ft. Zumwalt West in the Class 6 District 4 semifinals at Troy Buchanan.
The Jaguars’ Daniel Wissler ended the contest with a home run and three RBI. Connor Stein added an RBI and two runs.
Battle’s season comes to an end with the defeat.
Hickman baseball ousted from Districts by Holt
Hickman lost 12-1 to Holt in the Class 6 District 4 semifinals at Troy Buchanan, setting up a district final between Holt and Ft. Zumwalt West.
The Kewpies led 1-0 early before giving up nine runs in the fourth inning.
Rock Bridge baseball loses district semifinal to Blue Springs South
Rock Bridge’s baseball season came to an end with a 3-1 loss to Blue Springs South in the Class 6 District 5 semifinals in Sedalia. The Bruins fell behind 1-0 in the first and 3-0 in the third before tallying a run in the bottom of the third, but were unable to continue their rally.
Blue Springs South moves on to Thursday’s district final against Jefferson City.
Tolton girls soccer tops Odessa to reach district final
Tolton girls soccer earned a place in the Class 2 District 5 final with a 3-1 win over Odessa on Wednesday in Oak Grove. The Trailblazers took a 3-0 lead before conceding Odessa’s lone goal in the second half.
Tolton will face Oak Grove for the district title at 6 p.m. Friday in Oak Grove.
Kewpies’ soccer season ends in penalty shootout defeat
A penalty shootout was needed to decide Hickman girls soccer’s Class 4 District 8 championship game against Holt.
The teams played out a 1-1 draw through regulation and double overtime before Holt prevailed 2-1 in the shootout to take the title at Troy Buchanan High School in Troy.
Hickman’s Ava Hoenes opened the scoring with 12 minutes remaining in the first half, but the Kewpies were unable to maintain that lead into the break as the Indians found an equalizer before the end of the half.
Neither team found the net in the second half or in two periods of overtime, taking it to the 12-yard spot to decide the game.
Hickman’s season ends with the defeat.