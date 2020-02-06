On Sunday afternoon, Tolton boys basketball standout Coban Porter began what was a normal game of pickup basketball at the Boys and Girls Club in Columbia.
Little did he know that game would end his final season as a Trailblazer.
While playing, Porter suffered a torn meniscus. The injury required surgery, which Porter underwent successfully Thursday, and it would take the senior guard out for the rest of Tolton's season.
"It could have been a lot worse," Porter said. "I'm blessed that it wasn't the ACL or MCL."
Porter sat on the bench in crutches during Tolton's 79-70 win over Helias on Thursday and supported teammates who have helped him in his early stages of recovery.
"They've been extremely supportive," Porter said. "Now I'm just focusing on being the best teammate possible for the remainder of the season."
A leader both offensively and defensively for the 16-2 Trailblazers, Porter led the team to an 18-7 season and a district title game appearance his junior year averaging 11.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. Now, the Trailblazers' trio of senior guards Nate Schwartze, Deuce Tatum and Chase Martin and Porter's younger brother, sophomore Jevon, will need to step up and finish the season.