Tolton baseball won both of its games Saturday at Atkins Park, narrowly besting Capital City and Elsberry with two one-run victories.
Though Tolton’s offense couldn’t get it rolling in a 2-1 victory over Capital City, the pitching staff started the day sharp with one earned run in seven innnigs of work. While the Trailblazers’ offense couldn’t get a huge amount of momentum, the two runs ended up being enough.
The pitching prowess continued into Tolton’s second game as the next pair of pitchers were tagged with just one earned run across seven innings with nine strikeouts. It was the Trailblazers’ defense that gave Elsberry an additional three unearned runs, but the offense woke up in the second game as the 2021 district champions plated five runs.
Tolton will return to action at 5 p.m. Monday at home for its senior night game against Sturgeon.
Hickman baseball defeated Rolla 10-4 on Saturday, moving to 20-9 on the year. Senior Tait Robertson left the contest with the win.
The Kewpies’ 3 p.m. game against Jackson was canceled. Their return to the diamond comes at 5 p.m. Tuesday against Battle on the road.
Celebrating their senior day, Battle managed to bounce back from a 2-0 loss to Camdenton early in the day with a 1-0 afternoon win against St. Elizabeth.
Bruins win Lutheran South Invitational
Rock Bridge track and field returned from St. Louis with a first-place finish in the Lutheran South Invitational, including seven separate event wins. Battle also competed in the meet, finishing in fifth place.
Rock Bridge was bolstered by its relay teams, which earned three event wins. The Bruins’ boys and girls 800-meter relay teams each powered past the competition, and the girls capped off the day with a first-place finish in the 400-meter relay as well.
The Spartans claimed just two wins — Keylan Horn’s 22 foot, 3½ inch leap in the long jump and Myron Love’s 12-6 leap on the pole vault.
Rock Bridge also got wins in the girls and boys 100 dash courtesy of Casey Hood (10.76) and Zakiya Porter, as well as in the 1-mile from Weston Jokerst (4:14.85). Their only win in the field events came on Osayamen Edo-ohonba’s 45-3 throw in the shot put.
Hickman and Rock Bridge are each slated to compete Saturday for the MSHSAA District Championships.
Hickman track’s Peterson dominates in Jefferson City
Hickman track and field competed in the Last Chance Meet in Jefferson City. In the girls’ division, freshman Athena Peterson won the 200-meter dash, the 300 hurdles and the triple jump while also placing third in high jump.
Senior Ella Leigh won the 800, and freshman Ellie Eastman finished second in the mile. Senior Ellie Orr placed third in the long jump, and senior Emma Kingsley finished third in pole vault.
In javelin, sophomore Addison Throckmorton threw for a first-place mark and sophomore Kenedi Canty hurled for third place.
On the boys’ side, sophomore Tionne Milo finished third in the 100. Juniors Tucker Abrams and Marshall Reed placed first and third in the mile, respectively.
Senior Owen McNally leaped for third in the high jump, while taking first in the long jump. Senior Charlie Garino won the pole vault.
Hickman returns to competition Saturday in the District Meet.
Bruins duo advances to state tournament, Tolton’s Farnan earns district title
Rock Bridge and Hickman boys each competed in the MSHSAA Class 3 individual district tournament, hoping to advance some of their players to the Individual State Tennis tournament May 19-20 in Springfield.
The Bruins’ doubles team of Max Litton and Akhil Elangovan won their bouts in the individual district tournament, punching their ticket to the state tournament.
Tolton competed in the Class 1 district tournament as well. The Trailblazers’ Brady Farnan earned the singles title, with doubles’ team Bill Powers and Landon Petri placing third.