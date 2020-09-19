Tolton and Battle both played in the Boonville Tournament Friday and Saturday, each dropping its first game and winning the second.
The Trailblazers played Marshall on Friday and fell 2-0 with both goals coming in the second half for their fourth consecutive loss. On Saturday, Tolton broke that losing streak, beating Fatima to earn a .500 record at the tournament.
Jack Richards put the Trailblazers on the board, scoring right before the half. Landon Petri extended the lead on the opposite side of the break. The win was Tolton’s first since its season-opener against STL United.
Battle had an almost identical — but higher-scoring — experience at the tournament. The Spartans fell 6-1 Southern Boone on Friday, their only goal coming from a penalty kick by Brandon Sanchez.
In its second game, Battle won 6-0 against Warrensburg behind two goals each by Benjamin Middleton and Travis Peng, and one goal each by Mung Kim and Ismael Senga. Senga also had an assist for the Spartans.
The seven tournament goals pushed Battle to a total of 16 on the season, three more than the Spartans had all of last year.
Tolton next plays at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Missouri Military Academy. Battle plays at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Helias Catholic.