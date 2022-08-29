Tolton boys soccer defeated St. Louis United 5-1 in its second match of the season. Goals from Steven Becvar, Ryan Hulett, Ryan Stevens and a pair of goals from Patrick Yllescas gave the Trailblazers a comfortable win in St. Louis.

Tolton returns to play against Rock Bridge at 6 p.m. Thursday at Tolton.

