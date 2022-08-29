Tolton boys soccer defeated St. Louis United 5-1 in its second match of the season. Goals from Steven Becvar, Ryan Hulett, Ryan Stevens and a pair of goals from Patrick Yllescas gave the Trailblazers a comfortable win in St. Louis.
Tolton returns to play against Rock Bridge at 6 p.m. Thursday at Tolton.
Battle falls to Capital City
Battle softball lost 4-0 in its conference opener to Capital City Monday.
The Cavaliers scored all four runs in the fourth inning to get the win, improving to 5-1.
Battle’s next matchup is on the road against Fayette at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Tolton finishes fourth at St. Clair Quad
Tolton girls golf finished fourth out four schools at the St. Clair Quad Monday at Meramec Lakes Golf Course in St. Clair.
The Trailblazers scored 153 points as a team, Union high school finished first with 219 points.
Kewpies capture crosstown match
Hickman girls tennis got the better of the Columbia rivalry match Monday, beating Tolton 9-0. This was the Kewpies’ first head-to-head match victory of the young season.
Hickman will next take the court at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday against Rolla on the road.
Trailblazers lose big
Tolton softball lost to Hallsville 12-2, dropping its first game of the regular season.
The Trailblazers will return to the diamond on the road against Helias Catholic Wednesday.
Tolton volleyball falls to Eldon
Tolton volleyball lost in four sets against Eldon Monday.
The Trailblazers next face Columbia Independent Schools at 5 p.m. Thursday at Columbia Independent.