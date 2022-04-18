Tolton had multiple strong performances from its boys and girls track and field teams Monday at the Harrisburg Eaton Relays. The boys team scored 46 points, finishing sixth out of 17 teams. The girls team also scored 46 points, placing seventh out of 17.
Braden Willmeth was dominant for the boys team, earning two second-place finishes. Willmeth finished second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.83 seconds. His other second-place finish was in the 400 dash, recording a time of 54.71.
Other strong performances from the boys team include Evan Sapp's second-place finish in the 300 hurdles with a time of 46.37. Lucas Earhart placed fifth in the 1600 run with a time of 5:40.96. Woodley Baggett finished sixth in the 200 dash, running a 26.37.
Zane Meyer, Baggett, Sapp and Earhart earned third in the 4x400 relay with a time of 4:04.85. Isaiah Baker, Meyer, Earhart and Jacob Hart finished second in the 4x800 relay with a time of 10:02.94.
Madison Taylor was one of the standout performers for the girls team Monday. Taylor earned Tolton's only first-place finish of the day, winning the 800 run with a time of 2:37.63.
Lydia Siebert finished in the top five twice, placing fourth in the 300 hurdles (55.79) and fifth in the 100 hurdles (19.32).
Jillian Aholt placed fourth in the 100 dash with a time of 13.95.
The girls track and field team also dominanted in relays, earning three top-three finishes. Audrey Wilhelm, Eva Viox, Aholt and Annalisa Heckman placed second in the 4x100 relay with a time of 55.44. Taylor, Viox, Aholt and Payton Greening finished second in the 4x200 relay with a time of 1:59.62. Aholt, Siebert, Taylor and Viox earned third in the 4x400 relay with a time of 4:47.00.
Tolton will compete again at the Ron Whitaker Classic at 3:30 p.m. Friday in Mexico.
Tolton boys golf finishes fourth at the Helias Invitational
Tolton boys golf placed fourth in the Helias Invitational with a final score of 36-over 324 on Monday at Jefferson City Country Club in Jefferson City.
Christian Rischer led the Trailblazers with a score of 4-over 76, finishing fourth individually at the invite. Tolton's Garrett McIntosh shot 80, Andrew Fallis posted 83, and Chase Knorr shot 85 to contribute to the team score. Jake Thornburg finished with 88.
Tolton's next match will be against St. Mary's at 3 p.m. Wednesday in Saint Louis.
Rock Bridge shot 343 to finish in sixth place. Bruins junior Devin Reichard finished the day 6 over.
Hickman finished 10th in the field with a team score of 359. Senior Jackson Kreisman and junior Blake Sykes were the main Kewpie contributors, signing for rounds of 12 and 14 over, respectively.
In 15th place, Battle finished the day with sophomore Graham Hoffman sitting at 85 strokes.
Hickman, Rock Bridge, Battle and Tolton meet again at 1 p.m. Friday in the Columbia Quad at Columbia Country Club.
Spartans handle business on road
Battle girls soccer won a narrow 1-0 matchup against Owensville on the road. The Spartans collected their third win of the season.
Battle (3-8) faces Southern Boone next at 5 p.m. Wednesday at home.
Rock Bridge boys tennis sweeps Fort Zumwalt West
Rock Bridge boys tennis dominated Fort Zumwalt West, taking the match 9-0.
The Bruins won their singles matches 6-0 and doubles matches 3-0. Max Litton put in a huge showing, winning his singles match 8-0 and his doubles match with partner William McAllister 8-3.
The win moved the Bruins to 11-4 on the season. Rock Bridge's next match will be at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on the road against Capital City.