Tolton boys basketball took down Fatima 66-53 in its home opener Tuesday. Senior James Lee led the way with 25 points for the Trailblazers, and sophomore Exavier Wilson added 16 points. The win moved Tolton to 3-1 on the season.
The Trailblazers next compete in the Blue Valley Northwest Tournament on Dec. 8 in Overland Park, Kansas. Tolton will take on Blue Valley Northwest (Kan.), Kickapoo and Bentonville West (Ark.) over a three-day span.
Rock Bridge boys wrestling falls to Capital City
Rock Bridge boys wrestling hosted a quad dual with athletes from Hallsville, Capital City and Fatima.
The Bruins fell to the Cavaliers 57-15 in their first Central Missouri Activities Conference matchup.
Capital City swept the event by taking down Fatima and Hallsville — both by a score of 42-39.
The Bruins will compete in the Kansas City Stampede on Dec. 16-17 in Kansas City.
Tolton boys wrestling defeats Moberly
Tolton boys wrestling defeated Moberly 42-33 on the road to open its season.
The Trailblazers next compete in the Tower Grove Classic on Saturday in St. Louis.