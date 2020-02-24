Starting Tuesday, it’s win or go home time for Tolton boys basketball.
The Trailblazers have recorded an impressive season so far, with Tolton’s six seniors at the helm of a talent-filled roster.
Guard/forward Jonny Berndt has showed out big for the Trailblazers this season thanks to his 3-point shot. The sharpshooting senior broke the school’s all-time record for 3-pointers made Feb. 7.
Senior guards Nate Schwartze and Chase Martin have dominated offensively for Tolton this season, appearing as top scorers for the Trailblazers game after game. Six-foot-nine-inch sophomore forward Jevon Porter has played well down the stretch of the regular season, leading the Trailblazers in scoring in Tolton’s last four games.
Rounding out the Trailblazers starters are senior guards Lael Haile and Deuce Tatum. The pair serve as elite defenders for Tolton, able to guard any opponent in their path and get the ball in the hands of their teammates.
Even after the loss of senior guard Coban Porter to a season-ending meniscus injury Feb. 2, Tolton has refused to let any obstacle hinder the team’s overall success. The Trailblazers are 18-4 in regular season play and have yet to lose a game by more than 10 points. This continued determination earned them the No. 2 seed in the Class 3 District 9 Tournament.
The Trailblazers kick off their postseason with their first district tournament game at 7 p.m. Tuesday against the No. 7 Eldon Mustangs at Eldon High School.
The Mustangs have struggled so far this season, entering the district tournament with a 3-20 regular-season record. Tolton currently leads in the all-time record against Eldon 2-1, handing the Mustangs a 83-28 blowout loss in the teams’ last meeting in 2015.