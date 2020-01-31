The Tolton boys basketball team claimed a hard-fought victory against the St. Dominic Crusaders on Friday night.
Jumping out to an early lead, Tolton led St. Dominic 19-14 at the end of the first quarter. Proving to be no easy opponent, the Crusaders battled back and forth with the Trailblazers throughout the entirety of the second quarter, ending with Tolton up 29-25.
Upon returning to the court, the Trailblazers quickly pulled ahead, extending their lead to 41-33 after three quarters. With an impressive final quarter, Tolton clenched a 67-46 win over St. Dominic.
Senior guard Coban Porter recorded 21 points on the night, with seniors Nate Schwartze and Chase Martin, as well as sophomore Jevon Porter, all in double digits.
Friday's win marked the Trailblazers' fourth against the Crusaders, leaving Tolton boys basketball undefeated in its matchup history against St. Dominic.
The Trailblazers will return to the court next at 7:30 p.m. Friday to take on St. Mary's High School in St. Louis.