Beginning with an emotional senior ceremony and ending with an overtime that drew spectators in the Tolton gym to the edge of their seats, the Tolton boys basketball team celebrated Senior Night with a rematch against Cardinal Ritter on Saturday.
Previously, the Lions took down the Trailblazers at Cardinal Ritter on Jan. 17, 82-73.
The game began with Tolton announcer the Rev. Mike Coleman introducing each of the five senior starters by calling out their name along with an accompanying nickname. Injured senior guard Coban Porter was introduced as “the Cobra” before he stepped off to the sidelines to cheer on his teammates, while the remaining five seniors took their places on the court.
All five would give their all for the entirety of Tolton’s 74-64 loss to Cardinal Ritter.
“I saw the same thing from them that I’ve been seeing for the past four years,” Tolton coach Jeremy Osborne said. “They’re a great group. ... Those guys are comfortable playing together and they did a lot of good things.”
Senior guard/forward Jonny “Long Range” Berndt would score first for the Trailblazers, hitting one of his signature 3-point shots to give Tolton its first lead over the Lions. After runs by both teams, the first quarter ended with the Trailblazers up 13-10.
Senior guard ”Leapin’” Lael Haile would amp up the crowd 30 seconds into the second quarter, going coast to coast to give Tolton a 17-10 lead. Cardinal Ritter would struggle through the remainder of the quarter, missing six free throws in a row and trailing Tolton 30-24 at the half.
The third quarter saw an offensive revival for the Lions. Senior guard Chase “the Champ” Martin and sophomore forward Jevon Porter were the only Trailblazers to score, whereas Cardinal Ritter put up basket after basket to cut Tolton’s lead to two by the end of the quarter.
The Lions wasted no time tying the game less than a minute into the fourth quarter. Trading baskets back and forth, the teams sat tied at 46 apiece until senior guard Deuce “the Deuce is Loose” Tatum gave the Trailblazers the lead once again. Four minutes later, senior guard Nate “the Nate-inator” Schwartze would put up a basket with 12 seconds remaining in the quarter to tie the game at 56-56.
“They’re a very good team, and we probably had enough self-inflicted wounds to cost us the game,” Osborne said. “We did a lot of good things, we did some bad things, and against a team like that they’re going to capitalize.”
Entering overtime, it seemed the Lions had momentum on their side while the Trailblazers were running on fumes. Going on an offensive tear, Cardinal Ritter took the lead for the remaining four minutes and never surrendered it, beating Tolton 74-64.
“It’s tough; there’s not a whole lot to say to console them at that moment,” Osborne said. “It sucks, it hurts, it’s supposed to. You’ve got to be a man and you’ve got to deal with it, get better from it and move on.”
Porter was Tolton’s leading scorer with 20 points, followed by Martin with 18 points and Berndt and Schwartze with nine points each.
Cardinal Ritter’s leading scorer, sophomore guard Luther Burden, put up 20 points for the Lions, followed by senior center Brandon Ellington with 18 points and junior forward Mario Fleming with 14 points.
The Trailblazers will compete in the first round of the Class 3 District 9 Tournament at 7 p.m. Tuesday against Eldon at Eldon High School.