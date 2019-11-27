Coach Jeremy Osborne is doing something right.
Entering his sixth season at the helm of the Tolton boys basketball team, Osborne has so far coached the Trailblazers to three district championships and one state title. Now, coming off last year’s 18-7 record and falling just short of a win in the district championship game, Osborne and the Trailblazers will look to add to their trophy collection in 2020.
“I want them to compete, and to compete at the highest level at all times,” Osborne said. “We’ve been blessed with some pretty good talent. But as everybody knows, that doesn’t mean anything if you don’t make it translate.”
Like most teams, the Trailblazers spent their offseason putting in hours both on and off the court to prepare for the upcoming schedule. With four returning starters, Osborne and his team have discussed what worked last year, and what didn’t, making as many necessary adjustments as possible.
“Even the state-championship teams are making tweaks in the offseason and working on how to get better; and for us, that’s no different,” Osborne said. “There are things on the court we can get better at, and that’s what we’re going to do.”
Tolton’s first test of the season came in the form of a jamboree on Nov. 21 against Helias, Blair Oaks and Jefferson City — high-quality competition. Osborne left the event pleased with what he saw from the Trailblazers on the defensive side of the ball, especially the team’s ability to rebound and limit opponents to one possession.
However, Osborne’s main takeaway from the jamboree wasn’t a specific skillset the team displayed, but rather the atmosphere and environment created by his players.
Led by six seniors, the Trailblazers have already cultivated a close bond off the court that is evident as soon as the team begins to compete. With the upperclassmen assuming leadership roles and the younger players drawing from the varsity experience they gained last season, Osborne is confident in his team’s ability to function as a single unit.
“We have some great guys in a leadership position, and I think this might be one of the most close-knit groups we’ve ever had,” Osborne said. “When we can get that kind of chemistry off the court, it makes it that much easier to have that chemistry on the court. They’re a really tight-knit group, and I’ll be interested to see how that grows throughout the year.”
Returning to the court this year to help lead the Trailblazers are 2019 Class 3 District 9 All-District senior guards Nate Schwartze and Deuce Tatum, as well as Archdiocesan Athletic Association 2019 1st-team All-Conference senior point guard Coban Porter.
It’s clear that Osborne’s coaching approach is tried and true at bringing Tolton basketball win after win over the years.
“Our approach has always been to treat every day as an opportunity to get better,” Osborne said. “We don’t want to waste opportunities, whether that’s in the film room, on the practice court, game court or in the weight room. We’re looking to get better by any means necessary.”
Tolton's first regular-season game will be at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 4 at Priory Catholic High School.