No. 2-seed Tolton boys basketball faced off against the No. 1-seed Blair Oaks on Saturday in the Class 3 District 9 Tournament Championship game at Eldon High School.
As expected from two evenly matched opponents, Tolton and Blair Oaks spent the first half of the game neck and neck, with the Trailblazers ahead 15-13 after the first quarter.
Back-to-back 3-pointers from senior guard Nate Schwartze and sophomore guard/forward Justin Boyer to begin the second quarter gave Tolton a 21-13 lead. Battling back however, the Falcons went on an offensive tear of their own, ending the half with a close 30-29 advantage.
The Trailblazers came out of the half hot and immediately reclaimed the lead, maintaining an aggressive style of play and ending the third quarter back on top, 43-39. Trading baskets back and forth, Tolton and Blair Oaks ended the fourth quarter locked in a 49-49 tie.
The first overtime saw two strong defenses working to do anything possible to keep the other from scoring and taking the lead. The Trailblazers and Falcons once again remained tied at 54 apiece and entered into double overtime.
With 20 seconds left on the clock, Blair Oaks led Tolton 55-54.
With 1.6 seconds left on the clock, senior guard/forward Jonny Berndt sank his signature 3-point shot to give the Trailblazers a 57-55 lead.
With no time left on the clock, every person in the Eldon gym watched as a volleyball-line heave from the Falcons’ Quinn Kusgen sailed through the air and found its way into the basket.
Tolton fell to Blair Oaks, 58-57.
Despite the loss, the Trailblazers put up an impressive 20-5 final record on the season.
Blair Oaks (26-2) will begin state tournament play at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday against the District 10 champion at Smith-Cotton High School.