Tolton boys basketball kicked off its postseason Tuesday night at Eldon High School, where the No. 2-seed Trailblazers took on the No. 7-seed Eldon Mustangs in the first round of the Class 3 District 9 Tournament.
Unlike many of its previous games, Tolton got off to a slow start, trailing Eldon 18-13 after the first quarter. However, the Trailblazers picked things up again in the second quarter, going on an 8-0 run to take the lead. Offensive stars and senior guards Nate Schwartze and Chase Martin sank basket after basket for Tolton, recording 14 and nine points, respectively, by halftime.
Leading 37-26 going into the second half, the Trailblazers continued to dominate and entered the fourth quarter with a 54-40 lead over the Mustangs. In a final show of effort, Tolton put up 26 points in the fourth quarter to clinch the win over Eldon, 80-49.
Schwartze led the team with 18 points, followed by Martin and sophomore forward Jevon Porter with 14 points apiece.
The Trailblazers (19-4) will compete in the district tournament semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Thursday against No. 3-seed Southern Boone (18-8).