Evens Appolon flew down the court and threw down a punctuating dunk with less than two minutes remaining to place an exclamation mark on Tolton boys basketball's 68-62 victory over the Mexico Bulldogs on Thursday in Mexico.

The Trailblazers (12-6) faced an early deficit despite a pair of dunks from Appolon — who scored 14 points — as Bulldogs guard Jordan Shelton knocked down a buzzer-beating three-pointer to give Mexico a six-point lead at the end of the first quarter.

