Evens Appolon flew down the court and threw down a punctuating dunk with less than two minutes remaining to place an exclamation mark on Tolton boys basketball's 68-62 victory over the Mexico Bulldogs on Thursday in Mexico.
The Trailblazers (12-6) faced an early deficit despite a pair of dunks from Appolon — who scored 14 points — as Bulldogs guard Jordan Shelton knocked down a buzzer-beating three-pointer to give Mexico a six-point lead at the end of the first quarter.
Tolton, capitalizing on offensive rebounds and Bulldogs' turnovers, fought back to tie the game late in the third quarter. Shelton put Mexico ahead with a layup in the quarter's final minute to give the Bulldogs a two-point advantage at the start of the last frame. Shelton would finish the game with 22 points.
James Lee and Zay Wilson, who combined for 28 second-half points, proved to be the difference makers in the fourth quarter, leading a late Tolton surge.
The Trailblazers will continue their road trip with a game against St. Dominic at 6:30 p.m. Friday in O'Fallon.
Battle boys basketball bounces back in upset win over Kickapoo
After facing a 13-point deficit at half, the Spartans came back to defeat Kickapoo 62-60 in Springfield.
The fate of the Spartans looked bleak at the end of the third quarter, as Battle trailed Kickapoo 52-40. However, Battle pulled out a strong fourth quarter putting up 22 points while holding Kickapoo to six.
Battle was led by sophomore Vernell Holt Jr., who scored 21 points on the night. Junior Tate McCubbin and senior Ethan Wiley also contributed 13 and 12 points respectively in the Spartan's statement win.
Battle looks to extend their four-win streak against Parkview at 7 p.m. Friday in Springfield.
Tolton girls basketball withstands late Richland rally
Tolton girls basketball (6-11) defeated the Richland 54-48 to advance to the consolation final in the Russellville Tournament in Russellville.
Jillian Aholt led the scoring for the Trailblazers with 17 points as Tolton picked up its second victory in as many days.
The Trailblazers looked poised to win comfortably, building an eight-point lead midway through the fourth quarter. But Richland fought back to take a one-point lead with less than two minutes remaining.
Despite the adversity, Tolton responded with its own 9-2 run to close out the game and pick up its second consecutive victory.
After losing its first game of the Russellville Tournament, Tolton will look to make up for that early defeat in the consolation final against the winner of Eugene and Tuscumbia at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.